There is no Afghanistan team in the ICC Women's World Cup starting on Tuesday, but a group of 16 cricketers from that country now living in exile in Australia has arrived in Guwahati to watch the showpiece on a special learning tour. The group, currently refugees in Australia after being forced to flee their homeland when the Taliban took control in 2021, has been invited to watch the World Cup matches to help them in both their "cricketing and personal development journeys".

The move is aimed at ensuring that the Afghan women cricketers can continue their careers in exile and keep the sport alive for future generations.

The players were escorted to a city hotel under high security cover as soon as they landed at the airport.

"They will watch the matches and are also likely to interact with Indian and Sri Lankan cricketers to help them raise the standard of their game," an Assam Cricket Association official told PTI.

"It's a unique opportunity for them, and we are providing all the support here." Co-hosts India and Sri Lanka face each other in the opening match of the tournament here on Tuesday.

The full schedule of their visit is not yet known, but the Afghan players are also expected to play matches against Indian domestic sides during the course of the World Cup.

Women in Afghanistan have been banned from sports since the Taliban regained power four years ago.

Earlier this year, in January, the exiled Afghan women's cricketers played their first match since 2021 in Melbourne, turning out for a Cricket Without Borders XI.

In May, the ICC had announced an initiative to support displaced Afghan women cricketers, forming a dedicated task force in partnership with the BCCI, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia.

As part of the programme, the ICC announced to set up a fund to provide direct monetary assistance, along with a high-performance package that includes advanced coaching, world-class facilities and personalised mentorship.

"This initiative reflects our steadfast dedication to cricket's global growth and its power to inspire unity, resilience, and hope," ICC chair Jay Shah had said while launching the scheme after a Board meeting of the world governing body.

"As part of this ICC Board meeting outcome, the ICC will establish a dedicated financial fund to provide direct monetary assistance and this will be complemented by a robust high-performance programme offering advanced coaching, world-class facilities, and tailored mentorship to help these athletes reach their full potential," Shah had said.

