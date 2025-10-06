Senior all-rounder Deepti Sharma received the best fielder award in India's commanding 88-run victory over Pakistan during the 2025 Women's World Cup clash at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. Deepti received the medal from wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, who earned this honour in the tournament opener. Importantly, she executed a direct hit to run out Muneeba Ali, who left her crease and, after initially grounding her bat, was dismissed when the throw struck the stumps exactly as her bat was in the air.

Apart from taking 20 wickets, the all-rounder also scored three runs off 45 balls to help India, who posted 247, secure their 12th ODI victory over their arch-rivals Pakistan by bowling them out for 159. “God is great,” said Deepti in the video posted by bcci.tv on Monday.

Despite India's lacklustre fielding performance, fielding coach Munish Bali praised how Deepti, along with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, delivered a good fielding display.

“Shabaash (excellent) girls, well done. Back to back wins - took six catches, and two run outs, well done. Two very good catches under pressure - Smriti, well done. 1 good catch, 1 direct hit - well done Harmanpreet. Deepti, excellent slip catch. Good low catch. One run out with very good game awareness, excellent Deepti,” he said.

India's emphatic 88-run win over Pakistan has also propelled them to the top of the table in the eight-nation tournament, while Pakistan remain in sixth place and are yet to open their account.

India will next face South Africa at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on October 9, followed by a high-stakes clash against the defending champions, Australia, at the same venue on October 12.

