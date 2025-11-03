On making a late entry into the team as an injury replacement, opener Shafali Verma had said that God has sent her to do something important for India in the Women's World Cup. On Sunday night, her words proved prophetic as the 21-year-old batter hammered a brilliant 87, scoring her first ODI fifty in three years and that too in the World Cup final. She then came back to claim two wickets for 36 runs to help India beat South Africa by 52 runs and script history by winning their maiden ICC title and third World Cup in the 50-over format.

She became the youngest player to win the Player of the Match in the World Cup final as India won their fifth World Cup title at the senior level in men's and women's sections combined in white-ball cricket.

And the bubbly youngster known for her effervescent stroke-play was elated after helping the team win the title.

"I said at the start that God has sent me here to do something nice, and that reflected today. Very happy that we won, and I cannot express it in words," said Shafali told the broadcasters after India's historic triumph.

She said it was difficult coming into the tournament for the semifinals. She was playing a T20 tournament when she got the SOS call to join as a replacement for the injured Pratika Rawal and thanked her parents, teammates and friends for showing confidence in her.

"It was difficult, but I had confidence in myself - that if I could stay calm, I could achieve everything. My parents, my friends, my brother, and everyone supported me and helped me understand how to play. It was very important for my team and me, and I just wanted to make my team win," said Shafali.

She said she was determined from the start and played according to a plan, and said the senior players gave her the freedom to play her natural game.

"My mind was clear, and I worked on my plans. So happy that I could execute, and Smriti di and Harman di, everyone was supporting me. They (seniors) asked me just to play my own game, and when you get that clarity, that is all you need.

She said she was inspired on seeing her idol Sachin Tendulkar watching the match from the stands.

"It is a very memorable moment. When I saw him (Sachin Tendulkar), it gave me an incredible boost. I keep talking to him, and he keeps giving me confidence. He is the master of cricket, and we keep getting inspired just looking at him," she added.

