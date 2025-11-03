The Indian women's cricket team that won the Women's World Cup 2025 are trailblazers in every sense. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is the first from the country to lift the world title. Indian cricket great Mithali Raj, who played with distinction for the country, analysed the factors behind the team's terrific performance in an exclusive interview with NDTV. She singled out the Women's Premier League (WPL)-a T20 franchise league-as a major factor behind the rise of talented players like Kranti Gaud and Shree Charani, who were crucial to India's triumph.

The WPL also helped Indian players rub shoulders with overseas stars, which shaped their mentality and training methods. The WPL started in 2023 and currently features five teams.

"I think hugely. The WPL has played a very significant role in unearthing talents like these youngsters-Kranti Gaud or Shree Charani-who are products of the tournament," Mithali Raj, who has over 10,500 runs in international cricket across three formats, told NDTV.

"They got picked through the WPL. After playing in the league, these girls gained the belief to turn things around in crunch moments. That's because they were exposed to those experiences during these franchise leagues. Every time there's a tight game in these leagues, they're able to get themselves out of it, they're able to compose their nerves.

"I think those experiences have really helped them get through this tournament. There were many moments where India pulled themselves out of crunch situations. We saw individual brilliance throughout the tournament."

The fact that India did not rely on a single player in crunch matches showed the wide pool of terrific talent that has emerged from the WPL, added Mithali. The Indian great also lauded former BCCI secretary Jay Shah's role in bringing pay parity. Since 2022, the match fee for contracted male and female cricketers has been the same.

"Every match had a new player of the match. That itself reflects that all these players had the platform of a WPL game. In the franchise league, they were able to play with the Australians, understand their mindset, and learn their plans," Mithali said.

"Because when you play together, you exchange strategies and plans. So that, in a way, also helped. And the pay parity brought in by Jay Shah, the secretary of BCCI-he's the one who launched the WPL, commercialised it, and secured media rights.