The Indian women's cricket team members have become the toast of the nation after their Women's World Cup win. India revelled in a historic moment by ending its barren run in ICC tournaments and lifting its first Women's World Cup trophy, overwhelming South Africa in an electrifying final. At Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, India etched its name in the history books with a 52-run win over the in-form South African side.

Perhaps, with so much focus on women's cricket, it's the perfect time to analyse BCCI's annual salary structure for Indian women's team stars.

As per the Annual Player Retainership 2024-25 - Team India (Senior Women), released by BCCI on March 24, 2025, there are three categories: A, B, and C. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma are part of the top group. Group B includes four players: Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, and Shafali Verma. Group C features nine players, including Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, and Sneh Rana.

According to an ESPN Cricinfo report, Grade A contracted players earn Rs 50 lakh annually. Grade B players earn Rs 30 lakh annually, while Grade C players earn Rs 10 lakh.

As per the Annual Player Retainership 2024-25 - Team India (Senior Men), released on April 21, 2025, there are four categories: A+ (Rs 7 crore), A (Rs 5 crore), B (Rs 3 crore), and C (Rs 1 crore).

In addition to the annual retainership, players also receive match fees for each international game they play, which are the same for both men and women:

Test Match: Rs 15 lakh per match

ODI: Rs 6 lakh per match

T20I: Rs 3 lakh per match

However, the Indian men's team plays far more matches than the women's team.