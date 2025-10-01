Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Win Toss, Opt To Bat Against Rivals NZ
Australia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE Score Updates: This is the second match of the Women's World Cup 2025.
AUS vs NZ LIVE Cricket Updates, Women's World Cup 2025© AFP
Australia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE Updates: Australia have won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in the second match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Reigning and seven-time champions Australia are undoubtedly the favourites to win the tournament, but face a stern challenge in the form of New Zealand, who are the defending T20 World Cup winners. Captain Alyssa Healy and all-rounder Ellyse Perry headline a star-studded Australia squad. On the other hand, New Zealand will rely on the likes of Amelia Kerr and veteran skipper Sophie Devine. (Live Scorecard)
Match 2, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2025, Oct 01, 2025
Play In Progress
AUS-W
146/5 (24.0)
NZ-W
Holkar Stadium, Indore
Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 6.08
Batsman
Ashleigh Gardner
17 (17)
Tahlia McGrath
12* (9)
Bowler
Bree Illing
40/1 (6)
Eden Carson
9/0 (1)
Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women's World Cup 2025 LIVE Updates, straight from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore:
Four!
No ball and Four!
Good length on off, Ashleigh Gardner keeps it out on off.
Fuller on off, Tahlia McGrath drives this well too but straight to Sophie Devine at extra cover. No run this time.
FOUR! Tahlia McGrath threads the gap around extra cover clinically. A tad too full, around off, Tahlia McGrath gets onto her front foot and drives this powerfully through the right of Sophie Devine at extra cover for four runs.
Fuller on off, Ashleigh Gardner gets it away in the gap through cover, for one more.
A bit too full, on off, Ashleigh Gardner drives this to the right of backward point and comes back for an easy second.
Short of a length around off, Tahlia McGrath punches this off her back foot through cover for one.
Tossed up, around off, Ashleigh Gardner drives this to sweeper cover for one.
Eden Carson comes into the attack for the first time in this game. She replaces Lea Tahuhu.
Bree comes round the wicket, bends her back, and darts a short one around middle and off. Ashleigh Gardner mistimes the pull off the inside half of the bat towards mid-wicket but manages to take one.
Fingers rolled over it, around off, on a good length. Ashleigh Gardner gets beaten again by the lack of pace.
Good length, angling away from the batter. Ashleigh Gardner swings at it but gets beaten.
Pitched-up wide outside off, Tahlia McGrath brings out the big booming drive towards deep point for another single.
Good length, wide of off, Ashleigh Gardner drives this to deep third for another single.
Bree Illing returns into the attack. Good length on middle and off, Tahlia McGrath gets it edged off the outside to the third man region for one.
Short and wide of off, Tahlia McGrath cuts this towards the point region for one.
FOUR! A boundary from the bat of Tahlia McGrath gets her off the mark in this contest. A bit too full, drifting down the leg stump line. Tahlia McGrath flicks this all along the carpet through the gap at mid-wicket for a boundary.
Good length on middle and off, Tahlia McGrath thumps this towards mid off for another dot.
On a length around off, Tahlia McGrath drives this to extra cover for no run.