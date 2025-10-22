Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs England, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Live Score And Updates
Australia vs England, Women's ODI World Cup 2025, Live Updates: Australia will be up against England in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match on Wednesday in Indore.
Australia vs England, Women's ODI World Cup 2025, Live Updates: Australia will be up against England in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match on Wednesday in Indore. Defending champions Australia will be forced to reshuffle their combination as they deal with the absence of injured skipper Alyssa Healy. Both teams remain unbeaten so far, with four wins and a washout each, but Australia sit comfortably at the second place in the points table owing to a superior net run rate of 1.818 as compared to England's 1.490. A victory for either side will offer more than just the bragging rights, it will also provide a crucial psychological edge heading into the knockouts. (Live Scorecard)
The flags of both nations are unfurled in the center as it is now time for the national anthems. With perfect coordination, the players of both sides walk out and line up, followed by the match officials. It will be England's national anthem first, followed by Australia's.
Heather Knight, the former England captain, is up for a quick chat before the start of the play. She says that it feels great to be back after the injury, and she’s eager to make every opportunity count. Admits that it’s been tough to sit out, but now that she’s back, she’s hungry to perform and help her side lift the trophy. Mentions that working on specific shots to handle that tennis-ball bounce seen in the last game, focusing on strike rotation and maximising boundary options, something she feels aligns well with her strengths. Speaking about the match against Australia, Heather says that there’s no change in approach even though England have already sealed a knockout spot, as they just want to play their best cricket against a team as strong as Australia - she adds confidently. At different stages of the tournament, she notes, various players have stepped up and delivered when needed. Praises the team’s preparation and combinations, saying the balance and mindset within the group have been excellent so far, and that they’re ready to build on that momentum.
PITCH REPORT - Aaron Finch is at the 22 yards, sharing his first impressions. He notes a light breeze sweeping across the field. On dimensions, he says the dimensions are fairly uniform, with the squares measuring 57 and 56 meters, and 67 meters straight down the ground, making it a decent-sized field. Former West Indies star Carlos Brathwaite adds his take, calling it a strange surface with very little spin, pointing out that it has the second-lowest turn in the tournament. He observes a good cover of grass on top, but underneath the pitch is dry with a few cracks. Brathwaite expects the ball to keep low as the game goes on and advises batters to focus on playing straight to handle the tricky bounce.
The skipper of England Women, Nat Sciver-Brunt, says that they wanted to bowl first as well, expecting a bit of dew later in the evening. Since they’re batting first, the plan is simple to put up a strong total on the board. She stresses about the importance of partnerships, saying that maintaining momentum and building stands will be key, especially after seeing how India capitalised with big partnerships in their last outing. Informs that they’re going with the same playing XI, keeping the combination steady ahead of the knockouts. Adds that the team has had clear discussions about staying confident and composed as they approach the crucial stages of the tournament. With a smile, she says that it’s always exciting to face Australia, especially when both teams are unbeaten.
The captain of Australia Women, Tahlia McGrath, says they are pretty happy to chase under the light and keep the momentum going in the tournament. Points that there is a little bit of grass left on the wicket, and hence, bowling first feels like a good option. Stresses that it is very important to keep winning in these tournaments. Also shares that they have a few different players with different roles for this game and is excited to give them the opportunity. Informs that they have three changes in the team. Mentions that Georgia Voll is back in the side and will open the innings, whereas Sophie Molineux and Kim Garth are back in the side as well.
Australia Women (Playing XI) - Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll (In place of Alyssa Healy), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (WK), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (C), Sophie Molineux (In place of Georgia Wareham), Alana King, Kim Garth (In place of Darcie Brown), and Megan Schutt.
England Women (Unchanged Playing XI) - Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (WK), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, and Lauren Bell.
TOSS - Both skippers have walked out to the middle. The conditions are far, far better here than in Colombo, with the sun peeking through the clouds, and it is expected to remain a bit humid. Okay, here it is - the stand-in skipper of Australia Women, Tahlia McGrath, flips the coin and Nat Sciver-Brunt calls 'Heads'. But it lands 'Tails' and Australia win the toss. They have elected to FIELD first.
So, here we are - two unbeaten titans, one perfect venue, and one winner by the end of it all. Will it be the world champions extending their reign, or will England pull off the statement win they’ve been craving? Sparks, sweat, and skill - all set to light up Indore. Strap in, as the toss and team lineups will be announced shortly!
And what a setting we have! The Holkar pitch is a run-fest waiting to happen - flat, true, and fast. Boundaries come easily here, and bowlers need all the tricks in their bag. Expect batters to cash in big. The black-soil deck promises bounce and carry for the seamers early, but as the night grows older, spin might quietly creep into the script. Can Australia’s disciplined attack contain England’s flair? Can England’s spinners tame the Aussie hitters?
If Australia’s engine is consistent, England’s spark is resilience. Their campaign began with a statement win over South Africa, wobbled slightly against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, but found its feet again just when it mattered. They’ve got flair, they’ve got fight, and under Sciver-Brunt’s calm leadership, they’ve found belief. When these two met in the last ODI World Cup final, Healy tore them apart with 170. She’s out this time, but England haven’t forgotten that wound. Is this their chance at payback? Will the ghosts of 2022 finally rest?
England, though, are quietly but confidently flying under the radar, and they’re loving it. They’ve built from strength to strength, beating India in a heart-stopper right here in Indore just a couple of days ago. Heather Knight’s century was pure class, Amy Jones rediscovered her flow, and Nat Sciver-Brunt once again proved why she’s one of the most complete cricketers in the game. Their bowlers - Ecclestone, Dean, and Bell - have shown grit in crunch moments. But questions linger - can their middle order finally step up? Can the lower half add runs when the top falters? Because against Australia, every weakness gets magnified.
Australia have looked like a juggernaut in motion this tournament - smooth, ruthless, and unstoppable. Four wins out of four, each more dominant than the last. From Healy’s twin centuries to Mooney’s calmness, from the versatility of Sutherland to Gardner’s all-round thunder, they’ve ticked every box. Their bowling has hunted in packs too - Schutt’s swing, Wareham’s guile, and King’s flight, all singing in perfect rhythm. But now, without Healy’s magic at the top, the Aussies face a fresh test of depth and adaptability. Will Tahlia McGrath's leadership keep them rolling, or will the absence of their skipper shake their balance just a bit?
Two roads diverged in a yellow wood… and here, at Holkar Stadium in Indore, those two roads are painted green and gold. Two giants of women’s cricket - Australia and England - lock horns. The oldest rivalry, the fiercest contest, and perhaps, the most awaited clash of this ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. Everyone is ready, the crowd is buzzing, and the stakes? Sky-high! Both sides are unbeaten so far, both have already sealed their semifinal spots, but pride, momentum, and history are on the line tonight. Australia are without their talisman Alyssa Healy - can they still roar? Or will England finally end the golden streak of the world champions? On that note, hello and welcome to all of you!
... MATCH DAY ...
It doesn’t get bigger than this before the knockouts! Two unbeaten sides, two powerhouses of the women’s game, and a rivalry that has defined generations - Australia Women take on England Women in what promises to be a cracking contest at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. Both teams have already booked their spots in the semi-finals, but there’s still plenty to play for, with the winner having higher chances of finishing on top of the table and carrying all the momentum forward. Australia have been all but flawless so far. They’ve steamrolled opponents with ease, the latest being Bangladesh, whom they crushed by 10 wickets, thanks to Alyssa Healy, who is in imperious touch with back-to-back hundreds. Phoebe Litchfield has been the perfect partner up top, while Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry have been their anchors in the middle order. Their bowling, too, has fired on all fronts - Ashleigh Gardner's variations have been tough to pick, and on top of that, she has also scored a hundred in this World Cup. Megan Schutt continues to deliver early strikes, Annabel Sutherland has been fantastic in the middle and death overs, and Alana King has kept things tight in the middle overs. England, on the other hand, showed exactly why they’re such a dangerous side. In their last match against India, they turned what looked like a certain defeat into a famous win with an incredible display of composure and brilliance in the field. Heather Knight led from the front with a superb century, while Nat Sciver-Brunt has been in phenomenal form with both bat and ball throughout the tournament. Sophie Ecclestone continues to be their trump card in the middle overs, and Lauren Bell has impressed with her new-ball control. The only area of concern for England remains their top-order inconsistency, but their depth and fighting spirit make them hard to beat. Two unbeaten teams, two in-form captains, and two units that refuse to back down - it’s all set for a blockbuster. Whether Australia continue their dominance or England finally hand them their first defeat of this World Cup, one thing’s certain - this will be a match worthy of a World Cup classic.