Australia vs England, Women's ODI World Cup 2025, Live Updates: Australia will be up against England in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match on Wednesday in Indore. Defending champions Australia will be forced to reshuffle their combination as they deal with the absence of injured skipper Alyssa Healy. Both teams remain unbeaten so far, with four wins and a washout each, but Australia sit comfortably at the second place in the points table owing to a superior net run rate of 1.818 as compared to England's 1.490. A victory for either side will offer more than just the bragging rights, it will also provide a crucial psychological edge heading into the knockouts. (Live Scorecard)