The Indian women's cricket team scripted history by winning their first-ever ODI World Cup title on Sunday. It was a brilliant all-round performance as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final. It was fitting that skipper Harmanpreet took the final catch of the match to dismiss Nadine de Klerk, as the crowd erupted at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The emotions were palpable after the historic win that resulted in Indian women's team winning their maiden ICC tournament and the congratulatory message from a little girl has already gone viral on social media.

The girl was interviewed outside the stadium and she had a special message for the players.

VIDEO | Mumbai: As the Indian women's team wins their first-ever ICC World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final, a cute little fan says, “I don't have words to explain... every player who played today gave their best. Credit goes to Deepti Sharma and Shafali… pic.twitter.com/2k1Sui1cY3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 2, 2025

“I don't have words to explain... every player who played today gave their best. Credit goes to Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma, they both played beautifully. Everyone contributed so well. We've won this World Cup after such a long wait, the patience, dedication, and love they showed today was incredible. From the players on the field to the coaches and supporters at DY Patil Stadium, everyone performed beautifully in every match,” the girl said.

The BCCI will reward the Indian women's cricket team with Rs 51 crore for winning the ODI World Cup, secretary Devajit Saikia announced on Monday.

The Indian women's team under Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership beat South Africa by 52 runs in the final on Sunday to win its first ever global trophy.

"As a token of appreciation, the BCCI will reward the Indian women's cricket team with a cash award of Rs 51 crore for winning the World Cup. It includes all the players, support staff and the national selection committee," Saikia told PTI on Monday.

(With PTI inputs)