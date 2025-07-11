Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2025 Live Telecast: A match worthy of the semi-final title, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic go head to head in the penultimate battle of the Wimbledon 2025 Men's Singles competition. While Sinner is the top seed in the event, Djokovic enters the contest as the 6th seed. It is set to be an intriguing battle between a tennis great and a rising star, who had also squared off in the French Open 2025 semi-final. But, this battle on the grass is expected to pose different challenges to both stalwarts.

Sinner understandably has the edge in the semifinal clash as Djokovic is reportedly battling an injury. The Serbian ace even skipped a practice session ahead of the semi, prompting concerns among his fans. When it comes to the head-to-head record, the Italian Sinner has won 5 matches against Djokovic.

When will the Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2025, Men's Singles Semi-Final be played?

The Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2025, Men's Singles Semi-Final will be played on Friday, July 11.

Where will the Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2025, Men's Singles Semi-Final be played?

The Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2025, Men's Singles Semi-Final will be played at the Centre Court, Wimbledon.

What time will the Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2025, Men's Singles Semi-Final start?

The Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2025, Men's Singles Semi-Final is expected to start immediately after Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner semi-final ends. Likely start time after 9 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2025, Men's Singles Semi-Final?

The Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2025, Men's Singles Semi-Final will be aired on the Jio Star Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2025, Men's Singles Semi-Final?

The Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2025, Men's Singles Semi-Final will be streamed live on JioStar app and website.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)