Barbora Krejcikova vs Jasmine Paolini Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024, Women's Singles Final: Czech tennis star Barbora Krejcikova will be aiming to return to winning ways, as she targets a second Grand Slam in the Wimbledon final. The former World no. 2 won her only Grand Slam title in the 2021 French Open, but has beaten some formidable opposition en route to the Wimbledon final like Elena Rybakina and Jelena Ostapenko. Her opponent is seventh seed Jasmine Paolini, who is playing consecutive Grand Slam finals. In what is turning out to be the best year of her career, Paolini will be looking to go one better than the 2024 French Open final and win a maiden Grand Slam.

When will the Barbora Krejcikova vs Jasmine Paolini, Wimbledon 2024, Women's Singles Final be played?

The Barbora Krejcikova vs Jasmine Paolini, Wimbledon 2024, Women's Singles Final will be played on Saturday, July 13.

Where will the Barbora Krejcikova vs Jasmine Paolini, Wimbledon 2024, Women's Singles Final be played?

The Barbora Krejcikova vs Jasmine Paolini, Wimbledon 2024, Women's Singles Final will be played at the Centre Court, Wimbledon.

What time will the Barbora Krejcikova vs Jasmine Paolini, Wimbledon 2024, Women's Singles Final start?

The Barbora Krejcikova vs Jasmine Paolini, Wimbledon 2024, Women's Singles Final will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Barbora Krejcikova vs Jasmine Paolini, Wimbledon 2024, Women's Singles Final?

The Barbora Krejcikova vs Jasmine Paolini, Wimbledon 2024, Women's Singles Final will be aired on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barbora Krejcikova vs Jasmine Paolini, Wimbledon 2024, Women's Singles Final?

The Barbora Krejcikova vs Jasmine Paolini, Wimbledon 2024, Women's Singles Final will be streamed live on Disney Plus Hotstar app and website.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)