Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has been on the top of her powers in the 2023 edition of Wimbledon. While Svitolina is understandably happy to have reached as far as the semi-finals of the tournament, she isn't pleased with the fact that she couldn't attend the Harry Styles event due to Wimbledon commitments. However, as the 28-year-old expressed her sorrow on social media, asking if anyone wants the tickets that she has already bought, Svitolina got a reply from the English singer himself, much to the delight of the tennis star.

"Hey guys!! I was supposed to go to see my fav @harrystyles concert in Vienna tomorrow," she wrote in reference to Styles' event in Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadion. "But Wimbledon changed my plans (three crying emojis). Someone want to go? I have two tickets."

When asked about letting the tickets go, Svitiolina remarked ‘I hope Harry Styles is watching'.

To her surprise, Svitolina got a reply from Styles, inviting her to other events.

"Congratulations! We have four shows to go, you're welcome at any of them," Styles responded to the Ukranian. "Good luck with the rest of the tournament."

Svitolina has been at the centre of some on-court drama in the Wimbledon. On Monday, Aryna Sabalenka backed Elina Svitolina's call for officials to respond to help shield players from "so much hate".

Victoria Azarenka, from Belarus, was booed off court following her defeat by Ukraine's Svitolina at Wimbledon on Sunday.

As has become common, Svitolina did not shake hands with Azarenka in protest over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Belarus is a key military ally of Moscow.

Azarenka, who held her hand up in the direction of Svitolina, seemingly in a gesture of respect, left the court to a chorus of boos from some sections of the crowd.

