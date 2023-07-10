Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the ongoing Wimbledon 2023 men's doubles event on Monday. India's Bopanna and Australia's Ebden defeated the British duo of Jacob Fearnley and Johannus Monday 7-5, 6-3 in straight sets. The team of Bopanna and Ebden got off to a slow start in the match and fell behind the local team 1-3 right away. But the Indo-Australian team found their groove and came back to tie the game at four. The British team put up a brief fight, but Bopanna and Ebden maintained control of the match and won the opening set.

The second set was simpler than the first. Matthew Ebden and Rohan Bopanna got out to a quick start and quickly took a 4-1 lead. Johannus Monday and Jacob Fearnley attempted to reenter the competition, but the Indo-Australian pair snuffed out the attempt and guaranteed their position in the third round.

The pair of Bopanna and Ebden, who won the Qatar Open and Indian Wells earlier this year, will play the Dutch-American pair of David Pel and Reese Stalder in the pre-quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Earlier in the Championship, Guillermo Duran and Tomas Etcheverry of Argentina suffered an upset by Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden in the first round.

Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni, two Indian tennis players were knocked out of Wimbledon 2023 early after losing their first-round match in the men's doubles competition.

