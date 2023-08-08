West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Providence Stadium, Guyana. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Delivers it on a length, around off, Tilak Varma pushes it to point where a misfield allows the batters to cross for a single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Full and honing in, on off, Suryakumar Yadav drives it on the up towards long on and gets across for a single.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav is just toying with the field here! Pace on this time, short and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav moves to the leg side and slaps it wide of backward point for four more runs.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Suryakumar Yadav pulls out his trademark scoop! Shepherd with an off cutter, into the wicket, around off, Suryakumar Yadav walks across nice and early and waits for the ball to arrive. Ramps it over the fine leg fence and collects a maximum.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Continues to bowl it on a length, on leg, Tilak Varma strokes it down to long on and rotates the strike.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Angling in, on a length, on off, Tilak Varma pushes it from the crease towards cover.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Short and turning in, on middle and leg, Suryakumar Yadav plays with the turn and keeps it out on the leg side.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Drifting onto the pads, on a short length, Tilak Varma flicks it through square leg and picks up a run.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Short and a bit quicker, on middle, nudged away on the leg side for one.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Bowls it short and slower, on off, Tilak Varma goes back in his crease and tucks it towards the vacant mid-wicket region for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav paddles it wide of short fine leg for a run.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Drops it short and outside off, Tilak Varma rocks back and cuts it hard towards deep cover for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly short, on middle, Tilak Varma turns it through mid-wicket and retains the strike with a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) At the stumps, pace on this time, Suryakumar Yadav clips it through mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
7.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, slower as well, on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Another cutter, short as well, on off, Suryakumar Yadav looks to punch this one but cannot get it away.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FIFTY for Suryakumar Yadav! An effortless shot by SKY to bring up his fifty. Low full toss, outside off, Suryakumar Yadav opens his wrists and slices it wide of backward point for second consecutive boundary. Just a raise of the bat from him as he knows the job is far from over yet.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Romario Shepherd is greeted with a boundary! Starts with a loosener which is dragged down, around off, Suryakumar Yadav allows the ball to come to him and opens the bat face at the last moment. Gets it past short third man for a boundary.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Nails the full length this time, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav gets forward and works it down the ground for a run.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A gift by Chase and Suryakumar Yadav accepts it gleefully! Looks to go full again but ends up bowling a low full toss, outside off, Suryakumar Yadav shuffles in the crease and whips it to the right of long on for four more runs.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, outside off, Tilak Varma reaches out to drive. Mishits it down to long on and completes a single.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Pushed through, short and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav turns it through square leg for one. Roston Chase has overstepped and no ball is called. Free Hit coming up.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Fired in, full and at the stumps, Tilak Varma strokes it down to long on and rotates the strike.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted again, full and on off, Tilak Varma plays with the turn and pushes it to the right of Chase.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle and leg, Tilak Varma lunges forward and defends it down the wicket.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Continues to bowl cutters, short and outside off, Tilak Varma reads it well and cuts it to deep point. Keeps the strike with a single. At the end of the Powerplay, India are 60/2.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another off cutter, into the wicket, around off, Tilak Varma waits for the ball to arrive and swivels in the crease. Pulls it wide of deep square leg and picks up a boundary.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Bowls it short and outside off, Suryakumar Yadav cuts it hard but along the ground towards deep point for one.
5.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nonchalantly done! Serves it full and around off, Suryakumar Yadav presents a straight bat and just times this one. Times it to perfection and clears the long off with ease for a maximum.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Dug in short by Obed McCoy, Suryakumar Yadav waits on the back foot and hooks it in the air. Not in complete control but gets it towards deep backward square leg for a boundary.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with an off cutter, full and around off, Tilak Varma steers it wide of point and gets across for a single.
