West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Providence Stadium, Guyana. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and at the stumps, nudged toward mid-wicket for one. Axar Patel finishes his spell early and ends with figures of, 4-0-24-1.
9.5 overs (0 Run) And again! Turns a bit less this time but once again Johnson Charles is beaten past the outside edge.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Oh, turn and bounce! This is flighted on a length around off and the ball just grips and turns away sharply after pitching. Johnson Charles is beaten all ends up.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! This was the arm-ball, coming in sharply from around off. Johnson Charles gets caught on the crease as he looks to block but gets an outside edge past the fielder at first slip for a boundary.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle and leg, eased away through wide mid on for a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter one down leg, keeping a tad low, Brandon King flicks it to the right of short fine leg where the fielder makes a good diving stop.
8.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hammered away! Tossed up on the pads, Johnson Charles gets down on one knee and bludgeons it well over the square leg fence for a biggie.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker and fuller angling down leg, Johnson Charles attempts another sweep shot but gets struck on the pads.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) Just over! On a nagging length around off, Johnson Charles tries to get inside the line and attempts the paddle scoop but the ball goes off the fore-arm and loops over first slip. They pick up a couple of leg byes.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Drifted full into the pads, Brandon King makes room and heaves it off the inner half of the bat to deep square leg for one more.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted one on leg stump, Johnson Charles just pushes it down the ground and gets off the mark with a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Nicely tossed up, full on middle and leg, Brandon King clears the front leg but mistimes the lofted shot. The ball goes on the bounce to long on and they get a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Darted in at the stumps, Johnson Charles watchfully defends it back to the bowler.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! quicker one, angled just down the leg side and a wide is called.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery! Slows it up a touch, keeps it on a length and gets the ball to turn from outside off. Johnson Charles looks to block but is beaten on the outside edge.
Johnson Charles walks out to bat.
7.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Quicker one, on a length and around off, Kyle Mayers gets down on one knee and looks for the slog sweep but the ball isn't that full and he has to reach for it a bit as well. The ball goes off the top edge and carries to Arshdeep Singh at deep backward square leg who makes no mistake and Axar Patel gets the breakthrough for India.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! A fraction shorter and outside off, Kyle Mayers stays back and forces the lofted shot over extra cover and the ball goes into the fence again.
7.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and angled across the left-hander, Kyle Mayers taps it toward backward point.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Brandon King leans on and drives it to deep cover for a single.
Change of ends for Axar Patel (2-0-12-0).
6.6 overs (1 Run) On leg stump, helped down to fine leg for a single. The 50-run stand is also up between these two.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter one around leg stump, Brandon King looks to play at it but is beaten and gets hit on the pads.
6.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High, high and handsome! Tossed up on middle, Brandon King skips down the track and gets under it well. King lifts it straight back over the bowler's head and the ball sails over the ropes for a maximum.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on leg stump, worked away off the back foot toward deep mid-wicket for one.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Gives it a lot more air and floats it onto the pads, Kyle Mayers looks for the sweep but the ball lobs up off the pads and goes nowhere.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Once again another spinner is put under pressure right away. This is shorter, turning into the pads, Kyle Mayers simply works it off the back foot and times it so well that the ball splits long on and deep mid-wicket and goes into the fence.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end and at the end of the Powerplay, West Indies are 38/0! This is pushed through on a nagging length around off, Brandon King stays back and guides it away to short third.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on the stumps, heaved away crisply to deep mid-wicket for one more.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Floated one, very full and into the pads, Kyle Mayers looks to flick but fails to get any bat on it.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and outside off, Kyle Mayers backs away and looks to cut but misses.
5.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads this time, worked away behind square leg for a single.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dragged down and punished! This is short on middle, Brandon King picks the length early and muscles it off the back foot with the turn and towards cow corner for a boundary.
