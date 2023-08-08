West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Hardik Pandya, the skipper of India, says that it was a very important win. Adds that they had spoken as a group about these three games being exciting. Mentions that two losses do not change much for them. Feels that it is important to show that they mean business when it comes to such games. Shares that since Nicholas Pooran had not come out to bat, it allowed him to use his spinners. Credits the spinners for their fantastic effort and adds that Mukesh Kumar and Arshdeeep Singh bowled well as well. States they need to take responsibility while playing with seven batters. Ends by saying that it is important to have someone like Suryakumar Yadav in the team who can take responsibility.
Rovman Powell, the captain of West Indies says that they were about 10-15 runs short and it turned out to be a good batting wicket. Adds that they did well with the bat but lost their way a bit in the middle overs. Mentions that looking back, Nicholas Pooran could have been sent up the order but they wanted to give Johnson Charles a chance and in the end, they were a few runs short. Adds that they bowled a lot of pace-on deliveries and it would have been better to take pace off but they have a few days in hand and will look to bounce back later.
Suryakumar Yadav is the PLAYER OF THE MATCH for his stellar knock of 83 runs from 44 balls. He says that it was really important to be himself. Adds that the team management wanted him to bat as much as possible. On his unorthodox strokes, he says that he has practiced these strokes a lot at home. Also says that he loves playing these strokes and is happy with how things went. On his chemistry with Tilak Varma, he says that both understand each other well. Adds that the way Tilak batted gave him confidence. Mentions that it was a great inning from Tilak. Shares that Hardik Pandya had spoken in the meeting about someone needing to put their hands up and he is happy to do that.
Earlier in the game, Rovman Powell won the toss and opted to bat and the openers got West Indies off to a fairly decent start. The innings fell apart a bit in the middle overs with Brandon King holding up one end and the dismissal of Nicholas Pooran put the brakes on the innings. It was then a fiery cameo by the skipper Rovman Powell in the back end of the innings that took them to 159 runs. For India, the spinners bowled for most of the innings with the pacers bowling the first two and death overs. Axar Patel completed his quota at the halfway mark and bowled well but Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets and allowed the visitors to control the middle phase. Coming to the chase, India came out with an aggressive intent and even though they lost a couple of early wickets, they had more than enough firepower to get the win.
West Indies will be a tad disappointed with that bowling effort but they were treated to some exquisite batting from Suryakumar Yadav. Obed McCoy picked up a wicket early but was torn apart in his two overs and it was a similar story with Romario Shepherd who too went for plenty. The spinners bowled decently well but simply didn't have the wickets in the middle overs. Alzarri Joseph was the only bowler who trouble the Indian batters and picked up a couple of wickets as well but it wasn't enough.
The series is well and truly alive as India make it 2-1 after having gone 2-0 behind! Under the immense pressure of losing the five-match series in the third game itself, India have pulled off a statement victory here. Chasing 160, the highest score of this series, India got off to a quick start but did lose Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first over itself. Suryakumar Yadav came in and played a few shots but Shubman Gill once again disappointed getting out in the Powerplay. After that, the visitors went on a rampage with Yadav showing no mercy to the Windies bowlers and Tilak Varma playing another fine supporting knock. Yadav got a quick fifty and got out on 83 but Varma kept on his impressive showing and along with skipper Hardik Pandya, took his side over the line, remaining unbeaten on 49.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THAT'S IT! Hardik Pandya goes down the ground for a maximum and Tilak Varma will remain unbeaten on 49! Rovman Powell bowls another off cutter, on a length, on off, Hardik Pandya gets it in his slot and does not miss out. Picks the bones out of it and clears the long off fence easily for a maximum. India win by 7 wickets!
17.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and this time, off cutter, outside off, Tilak Varma goes for the drive. Gets an inside edge that goes past the leg stump and Tilak takes a single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Goes into the wicket this time, on middle, Hardik Pandya stands tall and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Keeps it on a length, slower as well, outside off, Tilak Varma drops it in front of point and takes a quick single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) An off cutter, on a length, outside off, Hardik Pandya goes for a swipe across the line. Gets it off the outer half of the bat towards deep cover for one.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Nails another yorker, on leg, Hardik Pandya digs it out off his toes and hits it towards long on for one.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) In the air...but safe! Lands it on a length, cutter, on middle, Hardik Pandya clears his front leg and goes for a heave across the line. Loses his shape and ends up slicing it over extra cover for another couple.
16.4 overs (1 Run) On a yorker length, at the stumps, Tilak Varma gets his bat down in time and squeezes it out towards deep mid-wicket for one.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Slower and fuller, around off, Tilak Varma reads the change of pace well and defends it towards cover.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Pitches this one up, on middle, Tilak Varma leans and clips it wide of long on. Comes back for the second run with ease.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Banged in short, down leg, Tilak Varma swivels in the crease and tries to help it fine on the leg side but connects with thin air.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky but they all count! Serves it on a nagging length, angling in, on middle, Hardik Pandya tries to work it towards mid on but does not use his feet. Gets an outside edge that races to the third man fence for yet another boundary. India are now 12 runs away from pulling one back in the series.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) In the channel on off, on a good length, Hardik Pandya gets on the front foot and dabs it towards cover for a single. Kyle Mayers misses the shy at the batting end and concedes an extra run.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Shortens his length and serves it near the tramline on off, Hardik Pandya hangs back and tries to run it down to third man but misses out.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Full and drifting onto the pads, Tilak Varma brings his wrists into play and clips it on the leg side for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery, around off, Tilak Varma jams this one out towards cover.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Short and dispatched by the southpaw! Shepherd misses his length slightly and drops it short, on middle, Tilak Varma stays still in the crease and latches onto the pull shot. Clears the deep square leg fence with ease and picks up a maximum.
