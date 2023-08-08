West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Providence Stadium, Guyana. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
16.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Change of pace this time, short and outside off, Shimron Hetmyer waits for it and thumps it wide of long on. Yashasvi Jaiswal runs to his left and saves two runs for his side with a neat effort on the boundary.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Unlucky bounce! Short ball just down leg, Shimron Hetmyer looks to pull and does so just in front of the man at short fine leg. The ball just shoots up the ground and eludes the fielder running away into the fence.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Very full, on off stump, Rovman Powell jams this one out in front of mid on and picks up a quick single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Looks for the yorker but serves a full toss instead. This one angles in from around middle and Shimron Hetmyer can only hit it down to long on for one.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, angled well across the off stump, Rovman Powell stays back and taps it away to deep cover for a single.
Arshdeep Singh (1-0-6-0) returns to the attack.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Oh, Shimron Hetmyer is probably saved by the faintest of edges here. Nicely tossed up around middle and leg by Yuzvendra Chahal. Hetmyer leans on and looks to work it leg side but gets beaten on the inside edge and rapped on the pads. There is a loud appeal but it is turned down and Chahal seems convinced. Hardik Pandya does review but UltraEdge shows a spike as the ball passes the bat and the onfield decision stays.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter trajectory, turning away from off and middle, Rovman Powell goes on the back foot and hits it down to long on for a run.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery around the pads, Shimron Hetmyer stays back and tucks it toward square leg for one more.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, worked away toward square leg for a single.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Close but not close enough! Pulls the length back a bit and floats it on the stumps. Rovman Powell gets inside the line and paddles it down to fine leg yet again pushing for two. Yashasvi Jaiswal picks up the ball and throws it back to the bowler as Powell puts in the dive. The replays do show that the dive saved Powell.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Floated full on the pads, Rovman Powell tickles it to the right of fine leg and races back for the second run. Good running!
