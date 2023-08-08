West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Providence Stadium, Guyana. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, punched away off the front foot to extra cover.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, Tilak Varma leans on and pushes it toward cover for an easy single.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Tilak Varma calls for two and gets it with ease. On the pads, Varma works it off the back foot past square leg and picks up a brace.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Pulls the length back on middle, Hardik Pandya punches it out from his crease and gets it down to long on for a run.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker one around off, driven straight to cover.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, Tilak Varma prods forward and eases it onto the off side for a single.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker and a bit fuller on middle, Hardik Pandya defends it off the front foot.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Drifted into middle and leg, Hardik Pandya blocks it out.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball on the pads, pulled away toward deep square leg for a single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker and shorter outside off, slapped away off the back foot to deep cover by Hardik Pandya for one more.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted one, outside off, Tilak Varma leans on and nudges it away in front of mid-wicket for one.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easily done! Dragged down around off, Tilak Varma has all the time in the world to rock back and he pulls it away into the mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, Tilak Varma works it away behind square leg for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Banged in short over off, Hardik Pandya gets on top of the bounce and pulls it down through square leg for one.
India's skipper Hardik Pandya walks out to the middle.
12.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Straight to the fielder! Alzarri Joseph looks for the yorker and tries to follow the batter down leg but ends up serving a juicy full toss on the pads. Suryakumar Yadav uses his wrists and flicks it flat toward fine leg but finds Brandon King to the tee. King doesn't have to move an inch but takes a sharp catch right around his face. End up a sensational innings from SKY and Alzarri Joseph picks up his second wicket.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Another slower ball, outside off, Suryakumar Yadav goes hard across the line but mistimes it to the bowler.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh, that is Suryakumar Yadav at his fascinating best! Slower one, on a good length and on off, SKY gets inside the line and gives it a whip helicopter style dispatching it all the way over the square leg fence for a biggie.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! On a hard length around leg, Tilak Varma gets cramped and the ball goes off the thigh pad toward short fine leg. They pick up a leg bye.
Alzarri Joseph (2-0-11-1) is brought back into the attack.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) Slightly shorter outside off, Suryakumar Yadav goes right across his stumps and plays the falling ramp over the keeper for a couple of runs.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, Tilak Varma looks to block but edges it down toward short third man. They pick up a quick single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Nagging length around off, bunted away through the cover region for a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted, on a length and around middle, Suryakumar Yadav watchfully defends it to cover.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker on off, Suryakumar Yadav goes on the back foot and keeps it out on the off side.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Exquisite! Tossed up around off, Suryakumar Yadav backs away and opens up the off side before lofting it inside-out over extra cover for a boundary. It's just too easy at the moment for Yadav.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on leg stump, clipped away in front of mid-wicket for one.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done. On the stumps, Suryakumar Yadav gets a big stride across and gets inside the line, sweeping it wide of short fine leg for a boundary.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A bit flatter and around leg, Tilak Varma works it off the back foot 'round the corner and rotates the strike.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Floated full on the pads, worked away to deep square leg for a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller one outside off, sliding on, Suryakumar Yadav is drawn into the drive but is well beaten.
10.1 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle and leg, holding in the surface a bit. Tilak Varma uppishly pushes it to the left of the bowler and picks up a single down to long on.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Tossed up well outside off and turning away, Tilak Varma leaves it alone and a wide is called.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, India, chasing a target of 160, are 141/3. The live updates of West Indies vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in West Indies vs India, 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through West Indies vs India, 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, West Indies vs India, West Indies vs India live score, West Indies vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the West Indies vs India, 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.