West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Providence Stadium, Guyana. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
Shimron Hetmyer is the new man in.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Kuldeep Yadav is turning it on here for India as he gets rid of the other set batter!
14.4 overs (0 Run) A loud shout for LBW but turned down! Gives the ball air again and serves it on leg, Brandon King gets down to swipe it across the line. He misses and the ball strikes him on the back leg. The umpire is unmoved though. Hardik Pandya isn't convinced enough and does not go for the review.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle, Brandon King uses his feet and pushes it back to the bowler.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and a bit quicker, on middle, Rovman Powell paddles it towards fine leg and gets off the mark with a single.
Skipper Rovman Powell is at the crease now.
14.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! The spin wizard strikes again and sends Nicholas Pooran back in the hut! Does not shy away from floating it up, full and turning away, outside off, Nicholas Pooran accepts the invitation but gets beaten in the flight. The ball turns away slightly and brings about Pooran's downfall. Sanju Samson behind the stumps makes no mistake in taking the bails off. Kuldeep Yadav is delighted and so he should be.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Goes back to bowling short, this time it's slower, on middle, Nicholas Pooran pulls it hard towards deep mid-wicket. Keeps the strike with a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and on middle, Brandon King swats it along the ground to deep mid-wicket for one.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brandon King gets into the act now! Back of a length, on middle, Brandon King backs away and flat bats it down the ground. Gets enough bat on it and collects a boundary.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Full and sliding on the pads, Nicholas Pooran helps this one to fine leg for one more run.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good use of the feet and Nicholas Pooran helps himself to another boundary! On a good length, outside off, Nicholas Pooran shimmies down the track and hammers it wide of mid off for a boundary.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! On a nagging length, on middle and leg, Brandon King uses his feet to drag it on the leg side but misses. The ball rolls off his thigh pad towards point for a leg bye.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Fired in, short and at the stumps, Brandon King uses the depth of the crease and shapes to push it on the off side. Gets an inside edge that rolls towards fine leg for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Drops it short and slower, on middle, Nicholas Pooran goes back and turns it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Whoa, cracking shot! Pooran is wasting no time here. Flighted delivery, down leg, Nicholas Pooran pulls out the reverse hit and executes it to perfection. Smacks it wide of deep cover for four more runs.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Nicholas Pooran goes huge! Floated up, on middle and leg, Nicholas Pooran puts the dancing shoes on again and gets to the pitch of the ball. Deposits it over long on for his first maximum.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Nicholas Pooran steps out of the crease and ends up yorking himself. Digs it out down the wicket.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Googly this time, short and on middle, Brandon King reads it well and goes on the back foot. Pushes it down to long off and takes a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Looks to go full but ends up bowling a low full toss, at the stumps, Brandon King strokes it towards long on for a single.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Delivers it on a length, on middle and leg, Brandon King looks to swat it away. Misses and gets hit high on the back leg.
11.4 overs (1 Run) In the air...but safe! Bends his back and bangs it in short, at the batter, Nicholas Pooran does not manage to get on top of the bounce. Gets a top edge that falls short of fine leg. A single taken.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Brandon King frees his arms and slaps it along the ground. Hits it towards deep cover for one.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller this time, outside off, Nicholas Pooran goes for a swipe across the line. Mistimes it towards deep mid-wicket and gets across for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length, outside off, Nicholas Pooran is half forward and steers it towards point.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle and leg, Nicholas Pooran gets down and sweeps it towards fine leg for a single.
Nicholas Pooran walks in at number 4.
10.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! A successful review for India and Kuldeep Yadav strikes on his return to the side! Gives the ball air nicely and serves it full and at the stumps. Johnson Charles is tempted in the flight and gets down on one knee to slog sweep. He fails to make any contact with the bat and gets trapped right in front of the stumps. A loud appeal by the Indians but the umpire is unmoved. Hardik Pandya has a word with Samson and goes for the review. The UltraEdge shows no bat and it is three reds on Ball Tracking. The on-field decision will have to be overturned and West Indies lose Johnson Charles now.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Some more turn and bounce! Googly this time, short and around off, Johnson Charles shapes to defend this one. The ball rises off the surface and hits him on the glove.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Floated up, on middle, Johnson Charles attempts the paddle sweep but does not manage to get it away.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Another googly, short and outside off, Brandon King reaches out and cuts it to deep cover for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Bye! Comes from over the wicket and bowls a googly, full and outside off, Johnson Charles goes for the slog sweep but misses. Sanju Samson behind the wicket misses as well as the ball keeps low and concedes a bye.
