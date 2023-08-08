West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Providence Stadium, Guyana. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball on the stumps, pushed away toward mid on for a single.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back of a length outside off, Tilak Varma backs away and slaps it over short third for another boundary. The Indian batters seem to be a in hurry in order to stay ahead of the DLS score.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, that is a shot and a half! Fullish delivery, pushed outside off, Tilak Varma crouches a bit and creams it through extra cover for a boundary.
Tilak Varma comes in at number 4. Also, it has started to rain but it isn't concerning enough for the umpires to take the players off.
4.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shubman Gill departs cheaply once and West Indies have their second wicket. Alzarri Joseph bangs this one in on a hard length at 140 clicks and bowls it over middle. Gill looks to take it on but gets hurried and ends up getting it off the top edge. The ball lobs up around mid-wicket where Johnson Charles takes a simple catch.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length outside off, Suryakumar Yadav lifts it off the back foot and wide of the man at third man for a single.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery on middle, Shubman Gill plays it off the back foot toward mid off.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, Suryakumar Yadav gets outside the line of off stump and sweeps it down to the right of fine leg for a run.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Pulls the length back and bowls it around leg stump, Suryakumar Yadav nudges it toward mid-wicket.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! Floated one around the off stump, Suryakumar Yadav gets down low again and sweeps hard and well in front of square this time and finds the fence as well.
3.2 overs (1 Run) A nice bit of flight on this one, bowled full on off, Shubman Gill shows the full face of the bat and drives it through wide mid off for one.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off and middle, Suryakumar Yadav gets down on one knee and brooms it away past square leg for a single.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length at 144 clicks, on a tight line around off and this one comes in. Shubman Gill stays back and just defends it onto the deck.
2.5 overs (0 Run) That one zipped through! Good length outside off at 145 clicks, shaping away a bit. Shubman Gill looks to reach out and cut but is unable to reach it.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one up on the stumps at 146 clicks, classy flick from Shubman Gill but straight to the man at mid-wicket.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Bowls it short of a length in the channel and at 138 clicks. The ball zips off the deck and moves away as Shubman Gill simply leaves it alone.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around off, punched off the back foot in front of point for a quick single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off on a good length around off, moving away a little. Suryakumar Yadav looks to drive on the up but gets a big inside edge onto the pads.
Alzarri Joseph is introduced into the attack now.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Just away from the fielder! Nicely flighted around off, holding in the surface a bit. Suryakumar Yadav is undone due to this and drives it uppishly to the right of extra cover for a run.
1.5 overs (2 Runs) Drifted very full on the pads, Suryakumar Yadav wrists it away through mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets it away! Flighted one outside off, and the length is pulled back a bit. Suryakumar Yadav does get beaten in the flight a bit but manages to slap it away over cover-point for a boundary.
1.4 overs (1 Run) No ball! Nicely bowled! Full and outside off, turning away quickly, Suryakumar Yadav looks for the lofted drive over covers but is well beaten. Oh, no! Akeal Hosein has committed a cardinal sin here as he has overstepped and a Free Hit will now follow.
1.3 overs (0 Run) This one comes in with the arm on leg stump, Suryakumar Yadav rocks back and pushes it back to the bowler.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on the stumps, pushed down to long off for a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted, a bit fuller and outside off, Shubman Gill caresses it toward cover.
It will be the spin of Akeal Hosein from the other end. It has gotten a bit gloomy at the Providence Stadium but let's hope the rain stays away. The DLS par score for India at the end of 5 overs is 35.
0.6 over (6 Runs) SIX! Oh, my! What a start to the chase we have had here, 16 runs and a wicket off the first over. This is banged in short over leg stump by Obed McCoy, Suryakumar Yadav just gets inside the line and pulls it well over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav is up and running in style. Overpitched on the pads, Yadav flicks it aerially using his wrists well over wide mid-wicket and picks up a boundary.
Suryakumar Yadav walks out to the centre.
0.4 over (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Yashasvi Jaiswal's T20I debut is short-lived as he departs on the second ball that he faces and India lose an early wicket. Served on a good length by Obed McCoy and on off stump, Jaiswal looks to get under it and tries to hit it hard over long on. Jaiswal ends up lifting it a mile high and just over wide mid on. Alzarri Joseph from mid on circles around and takes a very good catch.
0.3 over (1 Run) Leg bye! Back of a length around leg, Shubman Gill looks to get it away but misses. The ball comes off the thigh pad and goes to square leg. They pick up a leg bye.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played and Shubman Gill is off the mark as well! Slightly shorter outside off, Gill waits for it and opens the face of the bat late to slice it wide of short third for a boundary.
0.1 over (1 Run) Yashasvi Jaiswal is off the mark right away in T20I cricket! Obed McCoy starts with a short ball angled at the body, Jaiswal stays back and pulls it firmly to deep square leg for a single. India are up and running in the chase!
