4.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Shortens his length and serves it outside off, Brandon King rocks on the back foot to cut. The ball keeps low and sneaks under his bat.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly short, on middle and leg, Kyle Mayers uses his feet and slogs it in the air but wide of deep square leg for a single.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Gives the ball air and serves it a bit full, on leg, Kyle Mayers looks to go down town but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Almost a half-tracker, on middle and leg, Kyle Mayers gets cramped for room and does not manage to get it away as he tried to pull.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Short again, on middle, Brandon King whips it straight to mid on.
3.5 overs (0 Run) A loud shout for LBW but turned down! Continues to bowl it short and down leg, Brandon King goes on the back foot to pull. The ball keeps low and strikes him on the front pad. India do not go for the review as the ball struck King outside leg.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Pushed through, short and on middle and leg, Brandon King stays on the back foot and defends it to the right of the bowler.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Goes through everyone! Lovely bit of flight on that one from Yuzvendra Chahal as he bowls it full and drifts it onto the leg pole. Brandon King makes room and has a big swipe across the line but misses. The ball beats the keeper as well and runs away in to the fence, it is given as runs though.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on a nagging length around leg, Kyle Mayers goes back in his crease and nudges it toward mid-wicket for one.
3.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Kyle Mayers welcomes Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack with a biggie. Tossed up full and on middle and leg, Mayers gets down on one knee and slog-sweeps it well over the square leg fence for a biggie.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Whoa, what happened there? Short and angling down leg, Brandon King shapes to pull but plays his shot a bit too early. The ball lobs off his thigh pad and then makes contact with the back of his bat. Luckily for him, it falls short of the fielder at point.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up this time, on the pads again, Kyle Mayers clips it through square leg for a single.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A bit too straight and Kyle Mayers has his first boundary! Axar Patel slides on the pads and Kyle Mayers does not miss out as he sweeps it over short fine leg for a boundary.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Floated up, on off by Axar Patel, Brandon King gets on the front foot to drive. Gets it off the inner half of the bat towards mid-wicket for a single.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller this time, on off, Brandon King blocks it out off the front foot.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brandon King welcomes Axar Patel with a boundary! Drops it slightly short, at the stumps, Brandon King picks the length early and makes room for himself. Punches it through covers for a boundary.
Axar Patel comes into the attack early.
1.6 overs (0 Run) In the channel on off, on a good length, Kyle Mayers stays in the crease and keeps it out on the off side.
1.5 overs (1 Run) On a good length, around off, Brandon King pushes it wide of mid off and rotates the strike.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary for Brandon King and West Indies! Arshdeep Singh bowls it on a back of a length, outside off, Brandon King gets on his toes and rides on top of the bounce. Cuts it past backward point and collects a boundary.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length, angling away, outside off, Brandon King drives on the up but straight to cover.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Continues to pitch it up and serves it at the stumps, Brandon King drives but is unable to get it past mid on.
1.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes full but beyond the tramline on off, Brandon King reaches out to drive but the ball sneaks under his bat. Wide called by the umpire.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Beats the bat straight away! Begins from over the wicket and delivers it on a hard length, outside off, Brandon King pokes away from the body and is lucky to not edge this one behind.
Arshdeep Singh to operate from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Pulls his length back and bowls it much straighter as well, Kyle Mayers hangs back and pushes it back to the bowler.
0.5 over (2 Runs) Hurls it on a good length again, just outside off, Kyle Mayers checks his shot and pushes it through the cover region. Opens his account with a couple of runs.
0.4 over (0 Run) Angling across, on a good length, outside off, Kyle Mayers pushes away from the body. Gets an outside edge that goes on the bounce to Arshdeep Singh at short third man.
0.3 over (1 Run) Brandon King and West Indies are underway! Touch fuller this time and sliding on the pads, Brandon King eases it in front of mid on and sets off for a quick single.
0.2 over (0 Run) Angling into the pads, on a good length, Brandon King misses the tuck and wears it on the front pad.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts from over the wicket, full and outside off, a hint of away movement, Brandon King leans and drives it straight to cover.
Take two and now we are all set for the game to begin. Umpires out in the middle and the fielders are in place. It will be the pair of Kyle Mayers and Brandon King to open the innings for West Indies. Hardik Pandya, the Indian skipper has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
We are all set! The two umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of India. There is a slight delay though because the groundstaff have forgotten to mark the inner circle. The players and the umpires go back into the hut as the groundstaff start their work. Stay tuned as this won't be a long delay.
PITCH REPORT - Ian Bishop is near the pitch and Daren Ganga joins him in the middle. Ganga says that the surface is drier than the one used in the 2nd game and it is a bit dusty but there will be consistent bounce. Reckons the spinners will come into the game more.
Hardik Pandya, the skipper of India, says that they don't mind chasing. Adds that they would have preferred to bat first. Reckons that the surface might get slower. Mentions that Nicholas Pooran has been batting well and says that they want to keep things simple against him. Informs that Yashasvi Jaiswal makes his T20 debut, replacing Ishan Kishan and Ravi Bishnoi makes way for Kuldeep Yadav.
Rovman Powell, the West Indies skipper says that they will bat first as the wicket looks a bit slow, and wants to put runs on the board. Informs that Jason Holder picked up a niggle in the knee in the last game and hence, he is rested and Roston Chase comes in for him. Mentions that the boys are excited and a series win will be good for not just the team but for the board and the fans as well. Says that against a strong side like India, you need to always press and not get too predictable.
India (Playing XI) - Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal (In for Ishan Kishan), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav (In for Ravi Bishnoi), Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar.
West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Rovman Powell (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase (In for Jason Holder), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.
TOSS - The two captains are out in the middle. The coin toss lands in the favour of Rovman Powell and the West Indies have opted to BAT first.
Debut Alert - Left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has been handed his maiden T20I cap and is all set to make his T20I debut for India. He had made his Test debut earlier in the tour and will now represent India in the T20I format. It was a dream international debut for the young man, can he replicate the same here? Also, who is going to make way for him? Stay tuned to find out...
On the other hand, India's lacklustre batting has resulted in them losing the first two T20Is of this five-match T20I series. Tilak Varma has been one of the positives for them, but the rest of the batting group will need to stand up in what is a must-win game for them. The bowlers have done their job in both games and will have to do even better against the in-form West Indies batters. Will Hardik Pandya's men manage to keep the series alive? Or will we see the West Indies seal the series with yet another win? Plenty of answers to unfold, so stick around as the toss and team news is coming up in a bit.
Having come from behind to pull off an unlikely victory in the first T20I, the West Indies turned up to Guyana with momentum behind them to make it 2-0. The hosts were up to the mark with their discipline with the ball and kept India in check. In their pursuit of a tricky total, they stuttered a bit, but Nicholas Pooran and the tail came to the rescue and took them over the line. History beckons for Rovman Powell and Co., who have never clinched a bilateral T20I series against India consisting of 3 or more games.
Hello and a warm welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our coverage of the third T20I between the West Indies and India at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. We have had two thrillers so far, and this one promises to be even more exciting with the series on the line for India. On the other hand, the West Indies are riding high on confidence and will want to seal the series in this game itself before the two teams make the trip to Lauderhill in the USA for the last two T20Is.
... MATCH DAY ...
