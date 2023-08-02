West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! On a length, wide outside off. Carty expands his arms, but is unable to get any bat on it.
9.5 overs (0 Run) A bit fuller, on off. Carty pushes it to mid on.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Keacy Carty breaks his shackles now. It is fuller, on leg. Keacy Carty flicks it over mid-wicket. It races away to the fence. A much-needed boundary for Carty. This should settle his nerves.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Much fuller, wide of off. Alick Athanaze reaches out and pushes it to deep point for one.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Good length, outside off. Carty punches this into covers for a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, on off. Carty defends it out.
8.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Alick Athanaze helps it into covers.
8.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Second bumper of the over, and the umpire signals a wide this time. Mukesh Kumar has to reload this one.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, wide of off. Alick Athanaze has no shot to offer.
8.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Back of a length, down the leg side. Alick Athanaze tries to whip it away but does not get any bat on ball. Wide called.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot now! Fuller in length, on fourth stump. Alick Athanaze gets it into the leg side off the inner half.
8.3 overs (0 Run) A sharp bumper, on leg stump. Alick Athanaze ducks under it.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, on the pads. Carty flicks it into mid-wicket for one.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Good length, wide of off. Keacy Carty tries to go after it but misses.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, pushed to mid on.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Good length, on leg stump. Alick Athanaze tries to flick it away but gets hit on his gloves.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just past the keeper this time. Consecutive boundaries now. It is fuller, sliding down leg. Alick Athanaze flicks it down to fine leg. Ishan Kishan dives to his left, but could not get his hand on it. The ball races away.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short one, on the body. Alick Athanaze pulls it over square leg. The ball races away to the fence.
7.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Alick Athanaze steps across and drives it into covers.
7.1 overs (0 Run) A full-length ball, outside off, angling across. Alick Athanaze hangs his blade away from his body but gets beaten.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A wicket-maiden for Mukesh Kumar now! Back of a length, on top of off. Keacy Carty hops and blocks it out watchfully.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter, outside off, left alone.
6.4 overs (0 Run) A dot now! A length ball, angled into the body. Keacy Carty flicks it awkwardly. The ball pops up but lands safely.
Keacy Carty is the new man in.
6.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AT SLIPS! Mukesh Kumar is enjoying his time out with the new ball. He picks up his third wicket, in his fourth over. It is a length ball, outside off, nipping away. Shai Hope stays back and throws the blade at it. The ball catches the outside edge and flies to the right of first slip. Shubman Gill takes a sharp catch there. West Indies surely in a spot of bother here.
6.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, in the channel. Shai Hope pushes it into the off side.
6.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, shaping away outside off. Hope punches it to covers.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Alick Athanaze stays back to this length ball and defends it out watchfully.
5.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Alick Athanaze defends it to point off the outer half.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Full, on the pads. Hope clips it through mid-wicket. They take a single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, sliding down leg. Alick Athanaze flicks it through square leg. They take a single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, wide of off. Alick Athanaze chops it to backward point.
5.1 overs (0 Run) It is fuller now, on off. The ball stays very low. Alick Athanaze gets his blade down in time and blocks.
