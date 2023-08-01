West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Angled in, short and outside off, the ball keeps low and Gill does well to punch it towards cover. A misfield there due to an odd bounce allows the batters to run two.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle, Shubman Gill prods forward and blocks it out.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Fraction short, on middle, Ishan Kishan tucks it through square leg for a run.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and wide outside off, Ishan Kishan reaches out and drives it firmly to extra cover.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Starts on a short length, turning in, on off, Ishan Kishan goes back and defends it on the off side.
Change. Time for some spin now as Gudakesh Motie comes into the attack.
8.6 overs (0 Run) A mix-up but no harm done! Lands it on a length, on off, Shubman Gill taps it wide of mid off and sets off for a single. Gill is almost halfway through the run but Ishan Kishan says no and sends him back.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Another short delivery by Joseph, Shubman Gill pulls and finds square leg.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gill continues to motor along! Joseph serves it a bit short, just outside off, Shubman Gill gets on top of the bounce and punches it through the inner ring on the off side for yet another boundary.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Joseph continues to bowl it short, on off and middle, Shubman Gill with a short-arm jab hits it towards mid on.
8.3 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Joseph loses his radar and spills it full and way down leg, Shubman Gill lets it go. Shai Hope dives to his left and fingertips on the ball but not enough to prevent the boundary.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not convincing but they all count! On a hard length, in the channel on off, Shubman Gill looks to punch it on the off side. Gets an outside edge that flies through the vacant slip region for four more runs.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shubman Gill continues to treat short deliveries with disdain! Joseph bowls it short and on middle, Shubman Gill waits on the back foot and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
Alzarri Joseph to continue his attack. There is not much movement on offer, can he find some inspiration with his pace?
7.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off, Shubman Gill drives it on the up towards cover and takes a quick single.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Delicately done! Fraction fuller and outside off, Shubman Gill allows the ball to come to him and chops it with an open bat face. Gets it between backward point and short third man for a boundary.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Close! On a good length, on off, Shubman Gill brings his out down a bit late to defend. The ball comes off the bottom part of the bat and bounces over the stumps.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Keeps it short and at the batter, Ishan Kishan stands tall and pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Shaping in, on a good length, just outside off, Ishan Kishan does get cramped for room but still manages to get it past cover for a couple of runs.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot of authority by the southpaw! Mayers comes from 'round the wicket and serves it on a back of a length, Ishan Kishan gets into a good position and hammers it wide of mid-wicket for a boundary.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Hits the hard length, around leg, Ishan Kishan helps it to fine leg and keeps the strike with a single.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off by Joseph, Ishan Kishan swings across the line from the crease but misses as the ball sneaks under his bat.
6.4 overs (0 Run) At 143 kph, on a good length, angled outside off, Ishan Kishan looks to access the off side but mishits it towards mid on.
6.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length, on middle and leg, Shubman Gill eases it in front of mid on and takes a quick single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Joseph loses his radar and sprays it down leg, Shubman Gill swings to work it fine but misses. A wide called by the umpire.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back a bit and down leg, Shubman Gill helps this one towards backward square leg.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a full delivery, around leg, Shubman Gill clips it along the ground but straight to mid-wicket.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Spills it down leg, on a length, Shubman Gill looks to tickle it fine but misses. The ball rolls off his pads towards fine leg for a leg bye.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Full and sliding on the pads, Ishan Kishan clips it towards deep square leg and gets across for a single.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ishan Kishan uses his feet again and helps himself to another boundary! Fuller this time, outside off, Ishan Kishan gives the charge and whacks it back past the non-striker for four more runs.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ishan Kishan goes straight now! Mayers bowls it on a length, around off and middle, Ishan Kishan puts the dancing shoes on and drills it back over the bowler's head for a boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Drifts on middle and leg, on a length, Ishan Kishan works it towards mid on.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Angling in, on a hard length, around off, Ishan Kishan pokes at the delivery and gets beaten on the outside edge.
