We are back for the West Indies reply.
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Right then, India will be pleased with their batting effort and Hardik Pandya will be confident enough that his bowlers can get the job done. On the other hand, West Indies will need to bat out of their skins if they are to clinch an ODI series win against India for the first time in 17 years. Can Shai Hope and Co. rise to the challenge? We shall find out when we return in a bit for the chase...
Sanju Samson is in for a chat. He says that the aggressive intent was kind of deliberate. Mentions the wicket was a bit slow and hence used his feet as well. Adds that being an Indian cricketer is a challenging thing. He has been around the domestic circuit for a long time. States that this wicket looks a bit dry, the ball was coming on nicely early on, but as it got old the ball was holding a bit. Credit to the rest of the batters, we have worked really hard to get 351 on the board. Believes that with the bowlers in the rank, they can certainly get over the line here.
As far as West Indies are concerned, they would be disappointed, having allowed India to get to a huge total. With the new ball, they were unable to get any early breakthrough nor they were able to keep the Indian openers in check. Moreover, the dropped catch of Ishan Kishan when he was on 9 made matters worse for them. They lacked discipline in their bowling and could not find any sort of control in the first 30 overs. However, they pulled things back during the 32-40 overs phase by drying up the boundaries. That said, they were unable to bowl well at the death, conceding 41 runs in the last 3 overs.
Hardik Pandya's late flourish has helped India finish on a high! They have posted a massive 351 on the board in this series decider. After Shai Hope won the coin toss and inserted India into bat, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill were quick to get off the blocks and got their side off to a flying start. Kishan continued his brilliant run of form and notched up his 4th fifty of the West Indies tour while Gill who was having a lean run, found his touch as well. Coming in at number 4, Sanju Samson made his intentions clear straightaway and took on the bowlers right from ball one before departing shortly after reaching his fifty. After his dismissal, India slowed up a bit which also brought about the downfall of Shubman Gill. That's when India's stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya stepped up and took India over 350 with his onslaught, scoring an unbeaten 70 off 52 balls.
49.6 overs (2 Runs) It is fuller, on middle. Hardik Pandya flicks it down to long on. The fielder makes a brilliant stop in the deep and keeps it down to two runs.
49.5 overs (0 Run) Romario Shepherd dishes a wide yorker, on the money. Hardik Pandya is unable to put it away.
49.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Absolute carnage. Hardik Pandya races to 68 runs. It is a length ball, on off. Hardik Pandya stands tall and smokes it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
49.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. It is a short ball, on off. Hardik Pandya rides the bounce and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for four run.
49.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Pandya tries to hit it through the line but misses.
49.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Pressure on the bowler straight away. It is very full, outside off, in the slot for Pandya. He smacks it inside-out and gets a hold of it. The ball flies over the cover fence.
48.6 overs (0 Run) A dot ball to end the over! A length ball, on leg. Ravindra Jadeja whips it across the line but misses and takes a blow high on his pads.
48.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker and full, on off. Hardik Pandya works it down to long on for a single now.
48.4 overs (2 Runs) Two runs taken now! Alzarri Joseph serves a length ball, on off. Hardik Pandya stands tall and slaps it down the park.
48.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker and full, wide of off. Hardik Pandya tries to work it away but misses.
48.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Magnificent shot. Alzarri Joseph fires it full, into the pads. Hardik Pandya stays back and wrists it over the square leg fence for a maximum.
48.1 overs (1 Run) Ravindra Jadeja now goes back in his crease and punches this length ball into covers for one.
47.6 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up, on off. Jadeja pushes it down the park for one.
47.5 overs (2 Runs) Shorter, on off. Jadeja pulls it to square leg for a brace.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Pandya pushes this through covers for one.
47.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! It is a full-length ball, on off. Hardik Pandya gets under it and powers it down the park for a maximum.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Jadeja drives it into covers. They take a single.
47.1 overs (2 Runs) Full, angled across, outside off. Jadeja steers it down to third man. They take two runs.
46.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads, Jadeja flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
Ravindra Jadeja is the new man in.
46.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Romario Shepherd strikes for the second time in this game. It is a length ball, on fourth stump. Suryakumar Yadav tries to go inside-out but only manages to get an outside edge on it. The ball flies to the right of backward point. Yannic Cariah jumps that side and completes a stunning catch.
46.4 overs (1 Run) A single now as Pandya drives this full ball into the off side.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Slower length ball, wide of off. Yadav works it towards backward point. They cross for one.
46.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Hardik Pandya miscues his pull over mid-wicket. One taken.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Length, outside off. Yadav punches it to deep point for a single.
45.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller one, on off. Yadav drives it towards mid off. They take a single.
45.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Out of here! Jayden Seales serves a full toss, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav stands tall and smokes it over the point fence for a maximum.
45.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on off. Hardik Pandya pulls it to deep mid-wicket for another single.
45.3 overs (0 Run) Good length, angled into the batter. Pandya defends it from inside the crease.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, wide of off. Yadav chops it to point and gets to the other end.
45.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A loosener from Seales this time. The umpire signals a wide as this goes down leg.
45.1 overs (0 Run) Slower one, full and outside off. Suryakumar Yadav tries to smack it through the line but misses.
