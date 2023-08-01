West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
43.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
43.1 overs (0 Run) Off cutter, on a good length, outside off, Hardik Pandya gets forward and steers it towards backward point.
42.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and handsome! Low full toss, on middle and leg, Suryakumar Yadav shuffles in the crease and picks it up over fine leg fence for a maximum.
42.5 overs (2 Runs) Slower and back of a length, outside off, Suryakumar Yadav whips it wide of long on and collects a couple of runs more.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Serves it on a good length, on off, Hardik Pandya hangs back to defend. Gets an inside edge onto the front pad. The ball rolls in front of the keeper and the batters run one.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Full and at the stumps, Suryakumar Yadav flicks it off the pads and gets it through mid-wicket for one.
42.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A gift by Joseph and Suryakumar Yadav helps himself to a boundary! Loses his radar and sprays a full toss down leg, Suryakumar Yadav gets inside the line and helps it to the fine leg fence for four more runs.
42.1 overs (0 Run) Rolls his fingers over the ball and serves it on a length, outside off, Suryakumar Yadav guides with an open bat face towards backward point.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and angled in, on leg, Suryakumar Yadav uses the depth of the crease and nudges it through mid-wicket. Retains the strike with a single.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Full and slower, on off, Suryakumar Yadav dabs it off the front foot towards cover.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Drops it short and on off, Hardik Pandya goes back in his crease and tucks it to deep square leg for a single.
41.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Straight as an arrow! Flighted delivery, full and at the stumps, Hardik Pandya is too good a player to miss out as he smokes this one back over the bowler's head for a maximum.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and turning away, around off, Suryakumar Yadav plays with the turn and strokes it towards wide long off for one.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav takes a stride forward and pushes it back to the bowler.
40.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powered away by Hardik Pandya! Seales bowls it into the wicket, on middle, Hardik Pandya stands tall and swivels in the crease. Latches onto the pull shot and hits it wide of deep square leg for a boundary.
40.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Banged in short and on middle, Hardik Pandya ducks underneath. The ball sails over his head for a wide.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Looks to go full but ends up bowling a full toss, at the stumps, Suryakumar Yadav knocks it down to long on and rotates the strike.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery, slanting onto the pads, Hardik Pandya jams it out through mid on for a single.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Continues to bowl on the off stump line, on a good length, Suryakumar Yadav drops it in front of point and gets across for a single.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Keeps it around off, on a good length, Suryakumar Yadav taps it in front of cover for a dot.
40.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and sliding down leg, Suryakumar Yadav lets it go for a wide.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Angling in, on a good length, on middle and leg, Hardik Pandya looks to clip it away. Gets a leading edge that goes in the gap towards deep cover for a single.
Match Reports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the West Indies vs India, 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 43.3 overs, India are 281/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of West Indies vs India, 2023 today match between West Indies and India. Everything related to West Indies and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with West Indies vs India live score. Do check for West Indies vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.