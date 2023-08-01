West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, full and outside off. Suryakumar Yadav drives it to covers.
39.4 overs (1 Run) A single now as Hardik Pandya drives this full ball down to long off.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller, around off. Pandya prods and defends it out.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Yadav stands tall and hits it down to long on for a single.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller one, on middle. Yadav prods and blocks it into the deck.
38.6 overs (0 Run) Floated and full, on off. Pandya defends it out solidly.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Suryakumar Yadav gets off the mark instantly. It is full and on off. Yadav pushes it past extra covers. They cross for one.
Suryakumar Yadav comes in at number 6.
38.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The pressure of the dot balls get the better of Gill here. Gudakesh Motie gets his first wicket in the final over of his spell. It is slightly short, on off. Gill whips it across the line but only finds the fielder there. Yannic Cariah takes a sharp low catch to get rid of a set-batter here.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Gill taps it into covers.
38.2 overs (1 Run) A single now as this is driven past the mid off fielder.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Shubman Gill now flicks this full ball to deep mid-wicket for a single.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Very full, on off, defended on the front foot.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off, it turns away a touch. Hardik Pandya gets forward in hopes to defend it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
37.4 overs (1 Run) A single now as Gill punches it down the park.
37.3 overs (2 Runs) Shorter, around off. Gill tries to slap it through the line. The ball catches the outside edge and goes towards third man. They collect a brace.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter, on leg. Gill flicks it to square leg.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Floated and full, outside off. Pandya dabs it into point and gets to the other end.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Very full, on off. Gill works it into covers. A maiden over for Gudakesh Motie.
36.5 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, Gill blocks it watchfully.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, on off. The ball turns away. Gill punches it through the line but misses.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Goes full, on off. Gill knocks it into covers.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on middle, clipped into mid-wicket.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker and full, down leg. Gill gets low and sweeps it down to short fine.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Hardik Pandya stays back and defends this full ball into the off side. These two batters now focusing on building a stand here.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Much fuller, on off. Gill pushes it down the park and crosses.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Back of the hand delivery, on off, full as well. Hardik Pandya clips it in front of mid on. They take one.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, punched to mid off.
35.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off stump. Shubman Gill closes the face and flicks it into mid-wicket. They take a quick run.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Very full, on off. Gill comes forward and knocks it into mid off.
