West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls it full and on off, Jayden Seales presses forward and defends it on the off side.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker this time, on off, Jayden Seales keeps it out on the off side.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Gives the ball more air, googly, full and on middle, Jayden Seales defends it off the front foot.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Short and turning away, on off, Jayden Seales goes back and pushes it down the wicket.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery, on off, Jayden Seales blocks it out down the wicket.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off, Gudakesh Motie throws his hands at the ball but misses.
33.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gudakesh Motie isn't going to go down without a fight! Thakur continues to bowl it into the wicket, on middle, Gudakesh Motie backs away and hammers it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
33.4 overs (1 Run) On a good length, around leg, Jayden Seales nudges it through square leg for a single.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Comes from 'round the wicket and bangs it in, at the batter, Jaydev Unadkat fends it off his gloves on the off side for a dot.
Jayden Seales is the last man in.
33.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! It had to be Shardul Thakur who breaks this fighting stand! Bends his back and bangs it in short again, on off, Alzarri Joseph swivels in the crease to pull it hard but does not manage to get on top of the bounce. The ball climbs on him and gets an outside edge which travels at head height towards the keeper. Ishan Kishan completes the catch on his second attempt and West Indies are now 9 down.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Into the wicket and around off, Alzarri Joseph swings hard as he goes for the pull but connects with thin air.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls a bumper, outside off, Gudakesh Motie sways away and lets the ball go through to the keeper.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Switches to 'round the wicket and serves it on a good length, on off, Gudakesh Motie punches it straight to cover.
32.4 overs (0 Run) On a hard length, on middle, Gudakesh Motie hacks this one down to mid off.
32.3 overs (2 Runs) Goes short this time and wide outside off, Gudakesh Motie gets on his toes and reaches out. Steers it wide of third man for a couple of runs.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Angling away, outside off, on a good length, Gudakesh Motie clears his front leg to heave it away. Mishits it towards cover.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Starts on a full length, outside off, Alzarri Joseph leans forward and drives it towards deep cover for a single.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Slower and around off, Gudakesh Motie looks to caress it through the off side but misses.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Sharp bumper! Banged in short and at the batter, Gudakesh Motie gets into an awkward position and ducks underneath.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Angling in, on middle, Gudakesh Motie pushes it back to Thakur.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller this time, Gudakesh Motie drives with an open bat face but is unable to get it past backward point.
31.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off, Alzarri Joseph strokes it through covers for a single.
31.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shardul Thakur is welcomed back into the attack with a boundary! Back of a length, around off, Alzarri Joseph hangs back and punches it neatly. Gets it wide of mid off for a boundary.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls it full and on off, Gudakesh Motie pushes it to point.
30.5 overs (0 Run) An appeal for caught behind but turned down! Tossed up, around leg, Gudakesh Motie lunges forward to clip it on the leg side. He misses and the ball lobs off his pads to the right of the keeper. Ishan Kishan does well to get on the end of it and pouches it safely. The umpire is unmoved though. Hardik Pandya sends it upstairs for a review. The UltraEdge shows no bat and India lose their review.
30.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gudakesh Motie continues to entertain West Indies fans! Tossed up, just outside off by Jadeja, Gudakesh Motie stays leg side of the ball and smokes it over long off for a maximum.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Angling onto the pads, tucked in front of mid-wicket for a single.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Short and turning away, on off, Alzarri Joseph steers it towards point.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Fired in, short and on off, kept out down the wicket.
