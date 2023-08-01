West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
34.6 overs (0 Run) Four dots on the trot! Short, wide of off. Hardik Pandya cuts it to point.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Full, on middle. Pandya defends it watchfully.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker and full, on off. Hardik Pandya blocks it off his front foot.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Flots it up, on leg. Pandya defends it off his front foot.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, Gill nudges it into the leg side for a single.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker, on off. Gill pushes it to point off his back foot.
33.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off, Pandya defends it out.
33.5 overs (1 Run) Slower and fuller, on off. Gill flicks it into the leg side for a single now.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on middle. Pandya pushes it down to long on and crosses.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, blocked.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Much fuller, on the pads. Gill flicks it into mid-wicket for a single.
33.1 overs (0 Run) An outswinging delivery, full and outside off. Gill knocks it into the off side.
32.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A strong comeback from the Pandya. A picturesque drive to end the over. It is pitched up, on fourth stump. Hardik Pandya prods and creams it down the park for four runs.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Good-length ball, in the corridor of uncertainty. Hardik Pandya stays back and looks to defend it through the line, but only to get beaten on the outside edge.
32.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Alzarri Joseph serves a bumper, in the channel. It is above the batter's head. The umpire signals a wide.
32.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, wide of off. Hardik Pandya tries to defend it out but misses. The ball zips past the outside edge.
32.3 overs (0 Run) A sharp bouncer, on middle. Hardik Pandya ducks under it.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Alzarri Joseph serves short ball, on off. Hardik Pandya defends it out from inside the crease.
32.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller, angled into the pads. Hardik Pandya drives it down to long on. They take a couple.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Length and on off. Pandya taps it into covers and scampers across for a quick single. The stand-in skipper is off the mark.
India's stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya walks out to bat.
31.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A dagger through the heart of Samson. He is gutted with his shot selection this time, nevertheless there are plenty of positives for him and for the Indian selectors to take from this brisk innings of Sanju Samson. Romario Shepherd is able to break the stand which was hurting the hosts a lot. It is very full, on off. Sanju Samson gets under it and hits it towards mid off. He tries to hit it aerial, but does not get enough height on it to clear the man. Shimron Hetmyer takes a sharp catch there.
31.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, in the channel. Samson guides it to point.
31.3 overs (2 Runs) FIFTY FOR SAMSON. He comes into the side and certainly capitalizes on the opportunity handed to him. A length ball, outside off. Samson waits for it and runs it down to third man. They take two runs. This is Samson's third half-century in ODIs.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Full length, wide of off. Samson pushes it into covers, but cannot find the gap this time.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Slower and fuller, on leg. Samson clips it to mid on.
Drinks Break! India are on course here for a mammoth total. It did look like they would lose their way but Sanju Samson with his entertaining innings has offered great support to Shubman Gill. With still 19 overs remaining in the innings, West Indies have their backs against the wall and need quick wickets to gain some control in the game.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter, on off. Samson punches it through the line for a single this time. He wants to keep on batting here and retains the strike.
30.5 overs (2 Runs) Incredible running this time! Short, on middle. Samson pulls it over mid-wicket. They take two runs.
30.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sanju Samson replies straightaway with a fine boundary. A good contest between these two. It is full, on middle. Sanju Samson gets low and sweeps it behind square leg for four runs.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter, turning in from outside off. Samson blocks it awkwardly back to the bowler.
30.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Sanju Samson moves to 42 runs off just 32 deliveries. He is on fire. It is tossed up, full and on middle. Samson uses his feet and smokes it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter, on off. Samson flicks it into the leg side.
