West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker, on off. Motie defends it back to the bowler.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted and on off, the ball turns in. It catches the inside edge of Alzarri Joseph. The ball goes towards short fine leg. They cross for one.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot now as Alzarri Joseph blocks this length ball from inside the crease.
29.3 overs (0 Run) On leg, clipped into the leg side.
29.2 overs (2 Runs) Flatter, wide of off. Alzarri Joseph smacks it through the line to deep point for two runs.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish, outside off, it turns back in. Joseph helps it back to the bowler.
Drinks Break! India are only two wickets away now from sealing yet another ODI series against West Indies. It has been a perfect bowling effort and will want to finish the game as quickly as possible. On the other hand, the West Indies have failed to turn up with the bat and it is about delaying the inevitable now. Alzarri Joseph and Gudakesh Motie are showing good resistance and are not shying away from playing their shots.
28.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! An expensive over from Jadeja. Short ball, wide outside off. Motie hangs back and cuts it to deep point for another boundary. 14 runs come from this over. These two batters are loving their time out on the field with the bat in hand as well.
28.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two boundaries in the over. Motie moves to 20 runs. It is full and outside off. Motie plays it late and guides it past backward point for four runs.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, dabbed to backward point once again.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on leg. Motie tries to clip it away but misses.
28.2 overs (0 Run) A bit short, on off. Motie punches it to backward point.
28.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! These two batters are doing extremely well to delay the win for India. It is too full, on off. Motie gets under it and send it sailing over the long on fence.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Full, attacking the stumps. Alzarri Joseph defends it out solidly.
27.5 overs (1 Run) A single now as Motie works this full ball to mid on.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Around middle. Motie defends it out watchfully.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker, on off. Motie defends it out.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, outside off, turns away a touch. Motie tries to defend it on his front foot but gets beaten.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter, sliding down leg. Motie helps it to leg slip.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker and full, on middle. Alzarri Joseph clips it to mid on. A quick maiden over for Jaddu. I literally need to rest my fingers, after every over of his.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Joseph defends it into covers once again.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, on off, pushed into covers.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot now as Joseph defends this full ball from inside the crease.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Short, on off. Joseph punches it into covers.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, driven into covers.
25.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. Flatter one, wide of off. Motie stays on his back foot and chops it through point for four more.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter one, turning away. Motie blocks it from inside the crease.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller one, on off. Motie prods and blocks.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, Alzarri Joseph nudges it into square leg. One run taken.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Loops it up, on off. Joseph leans in and blocks it out watchfully.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker, down leg. Alzarri Joseph tries to clip it away but misses.
Match Reports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the West Indies vs India, 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 30.4 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 352, are 135/8. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of West Indies vs India, 2023 today match between West Indies and India. Everything related to West Indies and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with West Indies vs India live score. Do check for West Indies vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.