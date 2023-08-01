West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
27.4 overs (4 Runs) Four!
27.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Short and quicker, on off and middle, Sanju Samson looks to whip this one but mishits it back to the bowler.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Pushed through with the angle, at the stumps, Sanju Samson gets behind the line and keeps it out.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Switches to full length, wide outside off, Sanju Samson shuffles in the crease and knocks it to deep cover for a run.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back slightly and bowls it outside off, Sanju Samson looks to use the pace and run it down but misses.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Hurls it on a length, around off, Sanju Samson presents a straight bat and pushes it back to the bowler.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Keeps it on a good length, on middle, Sanju Samson pats it back to the bowler from the crease.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Much straighter this time, on a good length, around off, Sanju Samson gets on the front foot and blocks it out.
26.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Sanju Samson decides to take on Jayden Seales now! Seales bowls it full and around leg, Sanju Samson picks the length early and nonchalantly flicks it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Bowls it short and outside off, Sanju Samson goes back in his crease and cuts it through cover for a single.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Fired in, full and on off, Sanju Samson shuffles and defends it down the wicket.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery, on middle and leg, Sanju Samson places it with soft hands to mid-wicket.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle and leg, Shubman Gill clips it down to long on for one more run.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Darted in, on middle, Shubman Gill prods forward and defends.
25.1 overs (1 Run) A half-tracker, turning away, outside off, Sanju Samson shapes to pull it hard. Loses his shape and mistimes it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
