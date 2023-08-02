West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.
24.6 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Good length, sliding down leg. Alzarri Joseph tries to tickle it down to fine leg but misses. Although, the ball still reaches there off the pads. The batters cross for a leg bye.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Good length, wide of off. Alzarri Joseph smacks it through the line to covers.
24.4 overs (0 Run) A dot now! Mukesh Kumar nails his yorker, and makes sure another freebie isn't really a freebie. Alzarri Joseph drills it to mid on.
24.4 overs (3 Runs) NO BALL! Mukesh Kumar oversteps once again. It is a full-length ball, on middle. Joseph clips it through the leg side for a brace. The ummpire signals a Free-Hit for the second time in this over.
24.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Motie punches it through the line. The ball rolls through the cover region for one.
24.2 overs (1 Run) A short ball, on off. Alzarri Joseph goes for the pull again but it catches the top-edge. The ball flies towards mid off. No one puts in an effort to catch it as it is a Free-Hit. The batters take one.
24.2 overs (7 Runs) SIX! BANG! The fans cheer get loud now. Back of a length, on the body. Alzarri Joseph swivels and smokes it over the square leg fence for a biggie. The umpire signals a no ball as the bowler oversteps. Free-Hit coming up!
24.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, jagging in. Alzarri Joseph defends it out from inside the crease.
Mukesh Kumar (5-1-15-3) returns to the attack.
23.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. It is fuller, on off. Motie gets low and sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a cracking boundary.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, outside off, the ball grips and turns in. Motie tries to swipe it across the line but misses. Ishan Kishan gathers the ball and takes the bails off, he soon appeals for stumping. The square leg umpire takes it upstairs, but the replays confirm that Motie had his back leg grounded.
Gudakesh Motie comes out to bat.
23.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! This looks plumb. Kuldeep Yadav goes fuller, and on middle. Yannic Cariah tries to sweep it away and try to make the most of the momentum. Although, he does not time it well. The ball sneaks through and pings him on his pads. Kuldeep Yadav appeals and the finger goes up. Yannic Cariah takes the review but this time even the third umpire cannot save him as the Ball Tracking shows THREE REDS. West Indies now 88/8.
23.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy! Tosses it up, on middle. Yannic Cariah tries to be aggressive but only manages to get a thick inside edge on it. The ball runs down to fine leg for four runs.
23.2 overs (2 Runs) Kuldeep Yadav sees the batter come down the wicket and serves it wide of off. Yannic Cariah somehow reaches out and helps it to deep point. They take two runs before the fielder gives it a chase.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Kuldeep Yadav gives it some air, on leg. Yannic Cariah blocks it on his front foot.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker, on off. Alzarri Joseph works it to point. Just a single run of the over.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Drifts in a full ball, on off, it turns away sharply. Alzarri Joseph gets beaten on the outside edge.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Quick as a bullet, on a fuller length, Alzarri Joseph blocks it from inside the crease.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter, on middle. Alzarri Joseph eases it back to the bowler.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Floats it up, full and on off. Yannic Cariah flicks it over mid-wicket for a single.
22.1 overs (0 Run) On off, defended back to the bowler.
21.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HUGE! It is tossed up, full and on middle. Alzarri Joseph clears his front leg and smokes it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum. West Indies fans have something to celebrate for in this wicket-taking over by Kuldeep Yadav.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot now, as Joseph flicks this flat ball to mid on.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Floats it up, around middle. Joseph nudges it to short leg.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Very full, around off. It catches the outside edge but does not carry into the hands of the second slip fielder.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker, on middle. Joseph clips it into the leg side.
Alzarri Joseph is the new batter.
21.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Kuldeep Yadav takes some time to get into the wicket's column, but he does so at the start of his third over. West Indies 7 wickets down now. It is tossed up, around off. The ball grips and turns in. Alick Athanaze uses his feet and tries to hit it through the line but gets beaten on the inside edge. The ball sneaks through the gap at rattles the sticks.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, Alick Athanaze shuffles and flicks it into mid-wicket for one more.
20.5 overs (2 Runs) Quicker and fulller, on off. Alick Athanaze slogs it down to fine leg. The batters take two run.
20.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, clipped into mid-wicket.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Looped up, around middle, the ball turns back into the batter. Alick Athanaze gets hit high on his pads.
20.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A confident looking shot. It is fuller, on off. Alick Athanaze gets low and reverse swats it through backward point. The ball races away.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Slower and fuller, outside off. Alick Athanaze steps across and defends.
