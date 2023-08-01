West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (1 Run) Banged in short again, on middle, Sanju Samson pulls it easily through square leg. Keeps the strike with a single.
24.5 overs (0 Run) A loud shout for LBW but turned down by the umpire. Joseph serves it full and at the pads, Sanju Samson waits in the crease and goes for the clip. He misses and gets rapped on the front pad. Shai Hope has a word with Alzarri Joseph and goes for the review. The UltraEdge shows no bat but wickets is umpire's call on Ball Tracking. The on-field decision will stand and West Indies keep their review.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Continues to bowl on a hard length, on off, Sanju Samson whips it off the back foot towards mid on.
24.3 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length and outside off, Sanju Samson allows the ball to come to him and runs it down to third man. A fumble at third man allows Samson to come back for the second.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Into the wicket this time, on middle, Shubman Gill pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Shubman Gill drives it firmly to mid off.
23.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Sanju Samson looks in a different mood today! Cariah gives the ball air and serves it full, on off, Sanju Samson accepts the invitation and smokes it towards long off for six more runs.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full on middle, Shubman Gill works it towards wide long on for one.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Short and turning away, outside off, Sanju Samson cuts it through backward point for a single.
23.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! NO half measures from Sanju Samson! Tossed up, full and on off, Sanju Samson gets the ball in his slot and does not miss out. Clears his front leg and thumps it over long on for his first maximum.
23.2 overs (2 Runs) Short and on middle, Sanju Samson goes back in his crease and pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Shubman Gill flicks it into the leg side for a single.
Sanju Samson comes in at number 4.
22.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Alzarri Joseph gets his man and Ruturaj Gaikwad walks back after scoring just 8! Comes from over the wicket and hurls it on a good length, in the channel on off, Ruturaj Gaikwad plants his foot forward and defends away from the body. He pays the price for this loose shot as the ball catches the outside edge and travels straight to Brandon King at first slip who does the rest. West Indies are slowly but steadily starting to find control in the game here.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Ruturaj Gaikwad gets on the front foot and clips it to mid on.
22.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ruturaj Gaikwad deals with the bumper nicely! Joseph bends his back and bangs it in short, at the batter, Ruturaj Gaikwad rides on top of the bounce and rolls his wrists to keep the ball along the ground. Pulls it towards deep backward square leg for his first boundary.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off, Ruturaj Gaikwad stays leg side of the ball and whips it down to mid on.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Rolls his fingers over the ball and serves it full, at the stumps, Shubman Gill clips it through square leg for a single.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls it full and on the off stump line, Shubman Gill pats it back to the bowler.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker this time, short and around off, Shubman Gill works it off the back foot to sweeper cover. Retains the strike with a single.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Drops it short and outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad has to stretch and punches it to deep cover for one more run.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Floated up, full and wide outside off, Shubman Gill reaches out and smacks it towards deep cover. Gets across for a single.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and fuller, on middle, Shubman Gill plants his foot forward and defends it down the wicket.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Shortens his length and turning away, on off, Ruturaj Gaikwad makes room and dabs it towards deep cover for a single.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Beauty! Tossed up, just outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad prods forward to defend. The ball spins away sharply and beats Gaikwad on the outside edge.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish delivery, outside off, Shubman Gill hops and tucks it with soft hands towards mid-wicket.
20.5 overs (1 Run) A stifled appeal for LBW but turned down! Angling in, on leg, on a good length, Ruturaj Gaikwad looks to clip it fine. Gets an inside edge onto the back leg and the ball rolls on the leg side for a single.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad taps it to the right of the bowler and sets off for a single. Gill says no and sends him back.
20.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length, angling in, on middle, Ruturaj Gaikwad looks to work it across the line. Gets squared up and gets a soft leading edge towards mid off.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Honing in at the stumps, Ruturaj Gaikwad gets his front foot across and strokes it to mid on.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Very full, on off. Ruturaj Gaikwad defends it down to mid off.
Match Reports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the West Indies vs India, 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.2 overs, India are 176/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of West Indies vs India, 2023 today match between West Indies and India. Everything related to West Indies and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with West Indies vs India live score. Do check for West Indies vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.