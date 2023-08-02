West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Fires it full, and on middle. Yannic Cariah gets his blade down in time and defends it out.
19.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery, on middle, Yannic Cariah whips it straight to mid-wicket.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Drifts on the pads, on a full length, Yannic Cariah flicks it to mid-wicket.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Full and at the stumps, blocked out.
19.1 overs (0 Run) A decent throw and it would have been curtains for Yannic Cariah! Floated up, on middle, Yannic Cariah clips it to the right of mid on and sets off for a single. Alick Athanaze does not respond but Cariah is almost half way through. Shardul Thakur picks the ball cleanly but a wayward throw at the batting end allows Cariah to make his ground comfortably.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off, Yannic Cariah shuffles across in the crease and eases it in front of mid-wicket for a single.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Edged but short! On a length again, outside off, Yannic Cariah looks to defend from the crease. Gets an outside edge which falls well short of Shubman Gill at first slip.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Bowls it on a length, shaping in, on middle, Yannic Cariah gets an inside edge onto the thigh pad as he tried to defend.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely clipped! Unadkat drifts on the pads, on a full length, Yannic Cariah brings his wrists into play and clips it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Lands it on a length, outside off, Alick Athanaze steers it down to third man for a single.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls it full and outside off, Alick Athanaze drives it straight to cover.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Googly, short and at the stumps, pushed back to the bowler. A maiden by Kuldeep Yadav.
17.5 overs (0 Run) The technology comes to Yannic Cariah's aid yet again! Kuldeep drops it short and around leg, turning away, Yannic Cariah hangs on the back foot to defend. The ball spins away sharply and catches Cariah right in front of the stumps. The umpire raises his finger and Cariah goes for the review immediately. The UltraEdge shows no bat but the Ball Tracking shows that the ball is pitched outside leg. Yannic Cariah survives and West Indies breathe a sigh of relief.
17.4 overs (0 Run) A loud shout for LBW but turned down! Googly this time, on middle, Yannic Cariah gets his bat out in front to defend but does not read the googly. Gets rapped on the front pad and India go up in unison. The umpire is unmoved and Hardik Pandya has a word with Kuldeep Yadav and goes for the review. The UltraEdge shows no bat but Ball Tracking shows that the ball is going over the stumps.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery, on middle, Yannic Cariah drives it firmly down the wicket. Kuldeep Yadav gets down low in his follow through and makes a good stop.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Floated up again, on middle, Yannic Cariah gets on the front foot and defends.
India finally bring a spinner into the attack. Kuldeep Yadav picked up 4 wickets in a blink of an eye in the 1st ODI. Can he repeat the heroics here and seal the series for his side?
17.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a flighted delivery, on middle, Yannic Cariah pushes it back to the bowler.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, on a good length, Yannic Cariah tries to defend from the crease. The ball rolls off the outside edge towards third man for a single.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Serves it on a back of a length, outside off, Yannic Cariah is happy to let the ball go.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Slanting in at the stumps, on a length, Yannic Cariah strokes it straight to mid on.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Honing in on the off stump, Yannic Cariah gets his front foot forward to defend. Gets it off the outer half of the bat towards backward point where Ravindra Jadeja dives to his right and keeps it to a dot.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Angling in, on a good length, on middle and leg, Alick Athanaze nudges it to deep square leg for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Yannic Cariah swivels and pulls it down to fine leg for one.
15.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over with! Shardul Thakur serves a short ball, drifting in. Alick Athanaze sways away from the line of the delivery.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Short ball, wide of off. Alick Athanaze slaps it to deep point for a brace.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Full and slower, outside off, Alick Athanaze has a push away from the body but misses.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Another delivery on a length, Yannic Cariah works it to deep backward square leg and rotates the strike.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Delivers it on a length, on middle and leg, Alick Athanaze nudges it towards deep backward square leg for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) In the air...but safe! Back of a length, outside off, Alick Athanaze hangs back and chips it a bit uppishly towards mid-wicket.
14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Absolutely glorious! Full and outside off by Unadkat, Yannic Cariah leans forward and creams the drive through extra cover for his first boundary.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Full and angling away, outside off, Yannic Cariah lets it go.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Serves it on a length, on off, Yannic Cariah keeps it out on the leg side.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, a hint of shape in, Yannic Cariah drives and finds cover.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Keeps it full and at the stumps, Yannic Cariah clips it to mid-wicket.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Alick Athanaze flicks it towards deep square leg for a single.
Match Reports
- West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.4 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 352, are 72/6. The live updates of West Indies vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in West Indies vs India, 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through West Indies vs India, 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, West Indies vs India, West Indies vs India live score, West Indies vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the West Indies vs India, 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.