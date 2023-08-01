West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller one, quick as well, on leg. Ruturaj Gaikwad flicks it into mid-wicket. They take a single.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Floated and full, on off. Ruturaj Gaikwad pushes it out.
Ruturaj Gaikwad walks out to the middle.
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Sharp work from the West Indies' skipper. A slight error from Ishan Kishan and he has to walk back on 77 runs. It is tossed up, around leg. Ishan Kishan dances down the track, continuing with his aggressive approach, but does not get any bat on ball this time. He is miles down the crease. Shai Hope gathers the ball neatly and clips the bails off.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Short one, on fourth stump. Ishan Kishan punches this to point.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Shubman Gill flicks this full ball into the leg side for one.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Floated and full, on off. Ishan Kishan smacks it down the park for one.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Ishan Kishan miscues his knock in front of mid off and makes it to the other end. Could've turned into a risky run.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Gill shuffles a bit and flicks it into mid-wicket for one more.
18.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, angled across, outside off. Kishan steers it down to third man for a run.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, helped into covers.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Ishan Kishan. This time it comes in a streaky manner. A full-length ball, outside off. Ishan Kishan throws the kitchen sink at it. The ball catches the outside edge and runs down to the third man boundary.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Into the stands. Good-length ball, around the hips. Ishan Kishan swivels on his back foot and smokes it over the square leg fence.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Ishan Kishan pulls this short ball to deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.5 overs (1 Run) A very poor throw from Shimron Hetmyer, if the throw was accurate then Ishan Kishan could certainly have been in danger. Fuller, on off. Gill pushes it into covers and ventures out looking for a single. Ishan Kishan is a bit late to react and he has to put in a desperate dive at the striker's end, as he planned to take on Shimron Hetmyer's arm. Fortunately, the throw was wayward and the keeper had to collect above his head.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shubman Gill gets to his half-century in fine fashion. A sparkling start for India, as both their openers get their fifties. It is a short ball, around the hips. Gill whips it across the line to deep square leg for four runs.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots on the trot now! Loopy ball, around off. Gill defends it out watchfully.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted one, on off. Gill drives it into the off side.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Yannic Cariah starts his spell with a dot ball! Loops it up, around off, turns in a touch. Shubman Gill gets on his front foot and defends it out.
Yannic Cariah comes into the attack now, replacing Gudakesh Motie.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Two dots in a row to end the over! Fuller one, angled into the batter once again. Kishan clips it into mid-wicket.
16.5 overs (0 Run) A dot now! The second one of the over. A length ball, angled in on middle. Ishan Kishan clips it into the leg side.
16.4 overs (1 Run) On a length once again, on off. Gill whips it towards mid on. They take a single.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Length, on fourth stump. Gill stays back and dabs it to point.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Good length, in the channel. Ishan Kishan gets it to fine leg off the inside edge. They take a single.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well, Ishan Kishan might've needed this breather to get his eye-in. The first ball after the restart and he dispatches it into the boundary. A short one, down leg. Ishan Kishan swivels and pulls it down to fine leg for four runs.
Drinks Break! India are off to a flying start here in this series decider. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill are matching each other shot for shot and are showing no signs whatsoever of slowing down. These are ominous signs for the West Indies who have lacked discipline and they haven't helped their cause by dropping Kishan when he was on 9. Gudakesh Motie has asked a few questions so far in his 3 overs and will hold the key for the hosts in this next passage of play.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Ishan Kishan punches this length ball down the park for a single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Ishan Kishan charges down the wicket but is only able to help it back to the bowler as Gudakesh Motie is able to make a half-stop.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker and full, on leg. Gill nudges it to wide of mid on for one.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) Pushed through quicker, on off. Gill flays it through the cover region. They take two runs.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Floated and full, on off. Gill prods and blocks it into the deck.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Shorter, on off. Gill cuts it through the off side. The batters take two runs.
