West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
13.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Switches to 'round the wicket and serves it on a good length, just outside off, Romario Shepherd chops it on the bounce towards backward point.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish delivery, on off, Romario Shepherd punches it off the back foot but straight to cover.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Keeps it in the channel on off, on a good length, left alone by Romario Shepherd.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Tailing in sharply, on off, Romario Shepherd gets cramped for room as looks to punch with an angled bat. Gets an inside edge onto the thigh pad.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Hits the length, on off, Romario Shepherd hangs back and pushes it towards point.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Delivers it full and around off, Alick Athanaze works it wide of cover and takes a quick single.
Romario Shepherd comes in at number 7.
11.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust! Thakur bowls it full and angling away, outside off, Shimron Hetmyer lunges forward and looks to drive it on the up. Does not manage to keep the ball along the ground and finds the cover fielder to perfection. Suryakumar Yadav stationed there makes no mistake and hands Thakur his first wicket. West Indies have now lost half their side.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Keeps it on a length, just outside off, Shimron Hetmyer punches sweetly off the back foot but straight to cover.
11.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, clipped straight to square leg.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shimron Hetmyer is up and running! Fuller and a bit wide outside off, Shimron Hetmyer frees his arms and drives it through extra cover for a boundary.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Delivers it on a length, outside off, pushed back to the bowler.
11.1 overs (1 Run) A bit fuller and on off, Alick Athanaze goes for the drive. Gets it off the inner half of the bat on the leg side for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) In the channel on off, on a length, Shimron Hetmyer looks to defend from the crease. The ball nips away and beats Hetmyer on the outside edge.
Shimron Hetmyer comes in to bat now.
10.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Jaydev Unadkat gets into the act now as he strikes in his very first over! A huge blow for West Indies as they lose Keacy Carty now. Comes from over the wicket and bowls it on a back of a length, around off, angling away, Keacy Carty hangs on the back foot and hangs his bat out to defend. Gets an outside edge that travels very low to first slip. Shubman Gill at it again as he dives forward and grabs it inches off the ground. West Indies in all sorts of trouble at 35-4.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Angled across, on a length, on off, Keacy Carty shapes to punch it on the off side but mishits it down the wicket.
10.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length, outside off, a hint of away movement, Alick Athanaze opens the bat face and guides it down to third man for a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off, dabbed to point.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a full delivery, at the stumps, Alick Athanaze looks to clip it away. Gets a soft leading edge towards cover.
