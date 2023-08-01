West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) A rare dot in this over! A one that comes at the very end. A length ball, wide of off. Ishan Kishan looks to cut it away but misses.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Shubman Gill rotates the strike now as he cuts this length ball to deep point.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Romario Shepherd dishes a short one, on fifth stump. Ishan Kishan punches it through covers. They take one.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smacked. Ishan Kishan continues to rack up boundaries at will. It is a good-length ball, wide outside off. Ishan Kishan reaches out and slashes it through the line for a cracking boundary. He is not here to sit back.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around the hips. Gill flicks it through square leg for one more.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Short one, wide of off. Kishan slaps hard at it. The ball goes through the gap at covers. One taken.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Short one, on off. Ishan Kishan goes back and pulls it into mid-wicket. They take a single.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on middle and leg. Ishan Kishan closes the face of the bat and tucks it into the leg side.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Shubman Gill leans forward and drives this full ball down the park for one.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Short, on the pads, tucked into the leg side.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Here it is! FIFTY FOR KISHAN! Incredible knock from the left-handed batter. He is certainly making the most of the opportunity on offer. It is full, on leg. Ishan Kishan clips it through mid-wicket for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Shubman Gill rotates the strike away instantly, as he drives this full ball down to long off.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row to end the over! Much fuller, on off. Kishan prods and blocks it into the deck. He needs to wait a bit more for his half-century, but nonetheless, this opening pair has certainly set the tone for this Indian innings.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, wide of off. The bounce is a bit too much now. Kishan taps it out safely.
12.4 overs (0 Run) A dot now! Still one run away from fifty is Kishan. A length ball, on off. Kishan bocks it solidly.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Ishan Kishan is on fire. Romario Shepherd comes 'round the wicket and serves a short ball, angled into the batter. Ishan Kishan picks up the length early and dispatches it over the square leg fence. He moves to 49.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish, on off. Gill shuffles and clips it past mid on. One taken.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Romario Shepherd asking the right questions straight away. It is a length ball, in the channel. Shubman Gill hangs back and tries to punch it through the line, but gets beaten on the outside edge.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powerfully driven down the park. Ishan Kishan into his 40s now. It is full, on middle. Kishan makes some room and drills it down the park for a cracking boundary.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Gill lunges forward to this full ball and gets it into mid-wicket off the inner half. They cross for a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, tucked into the leg side.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, on off. Gill blocks it watchfully from inside the crease.
11.2 overs (1 Run) A bit short, on off. Kishan pulls it over mid-wicket. They take a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. Kishan blocks it off his front foot.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, in the channel. Shubman Gill sways away from the line of the delivery.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller one, on leg. Kishan clips it through the leg side for one.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Good length, sliding down leg. It hits him on the thigh pads and runs down to the fine leg fence for four runs.
10.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Ishan Kishan continues with his aggressive approach. It is a short ball, on middle, it climbs on the batter. Ishan Kishan goes through with his pull shot and it catches the top edge. Still the ball flies over the square leg fence. The fielder in the deep could do nothing about it.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Ishan Kishan stays back to this length ball and knocks it into the off side.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter, on the body. Gill swivels and pulls it to deep square leg for one.
Follow the West Indies vs India, 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, India are 112/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of West Indies vs India, 2023 today match between West Indies and India. Everything related to West Indies and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with West Indies vs India live score. Do check for West Indies vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.