West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) Four!
4.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Alick Athanaze punches it to deep point. They take a single.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Another dot now! Fuller one, outside off, gets it to swing away after drifting it in. Alick Athanaze tries to go for the booming drive but gets beaten.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Good length, on off, Alick Athanaze tries to defend it out but it catches the inside edge and hits him on his pads.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Two dots on the trot to end the over! Much fuller, on off. Hope blocks it from inside the crease.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, outside off. Hope knocks it into the off side.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on leg. Alick Athanaze heaves it across the line over square leg. The ball lands safely. They take a single.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Good length, on middle. Alick Athanaze tucks it into the leg side.
3.2 overs (0 Run) A slower length ball, angled across, outside off. Alick Athanaze is unable to put it away.
3.1 overs (2 Runs) Much fuller, on off. Alick Athanaze flicks it to deep square leg for two runs.
West Indies skipper Shai Hope comes out to bat.
2.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Mukesh Kumar strikes again and picks up his second wicket in no time. Kyle Mayers, the only batter who got a boundary in this inning so far is send back to the hut. Mukesh Kumar comes 'round the wicket and serves a length ball, on off. Kyle Mayers tries to push it through the line from inside the crease but offers no feet movement. The ball catches the inside edge and crashes into the stumps.
2.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Mayers knocks it into covers.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Kyle Mayers now drives this full ball to mid on.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary for West Indies in this chase comes through Mayers. A confident shot as well. Length ball, outside off, angling away. Kyle Mayers stands tall and punches it through the line for four runs.
2.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A fuller one, down leg. Kyle Mayers tries to flick it away but misses. The umpire extends his arms.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Short one, around the hips. Alick Athanaze flicks it behind square on the leg side. They take a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, on middle. Alick Athanaze clips it to mid-wicket.
1.6 overs (0 Run) The stand-in Indian skipper starts with a maiden over. A length ball, on top of off. Mayers nudges it into mid-wicket. West Indies have only got one run on the board so far, which has come from extras.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Five dots in a row now! A slower ball, on a length, on leg, swinging into the batter. Mayers take a hit on his pads, but the impact is clearly outside leg.
1.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, angled across, wide of off. Mayers knocks it into covers off the toe-end.
1.3 overs (0 Run) A bit fuller this time, on off. Mayers blocks it with a straight bat.
1.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, angled across, outside off. Mayers punches this into covers.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Good length, around the pads. Mayers flicks it into mid-wicket.
Hardik Pandya will share the attack and bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) A length ball, on middle. Alick Athanaze tucks it into mid-wicket.
Alick Athanaze walks out to bat.
0.5 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! The Ultraedge shows a spike as the ball passes the blade and Brandon King has to walk back on a duck. Mukesh Kumar strikes in the very first over. India off to a bright start. It is a length ball, outside off. King get enticed by the width on offer and tries to go after it. The ball catches the outside edge and Ishan Kishan makes no mistake behind the sticks. The Indian fielders are elated and waste no time in starting their celebration. Although, the umpire takes it upstairs to confirm and makes sure that King has nicked it before raising his finger.
Is that out? Indians are convinced that Brandon King is a goner but the on-field umpires want to be sure that Ishan Kishan has taken it cleanly. And yes, the replays confirm that the fingers were clearly underneath.
0.4 over (0 Run) An inswinger now, full and on off. King works it to mid on off the inner half.
0.3 over (0 Run) On a length, in the corridor of uncertainty. Brandon King tries to hit it through the line but misses. The ball zips past the outside edge. Mukesh Kumar has started brilliantly with the new ball.
0.2 over (0 Run) Good length, outside off. King tries to defend it through the line but gets beaten on the outside edge.
0.2 over (1 Run) WIDE! A length ball, wide of off, swinging further away. King slashes hard at it but misses. The umpire signals a wide.
0.1 over (0 Run) Mukesh Kumar starts with a length ball, outside off. Brandon King is happy with a sighter. He leaves it alone.
