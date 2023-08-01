West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Hardik Pandya, the stand-in skipper of India, starts by informing that there are two changes in the side. Ruturaj Gaikwad comes in for Axar Patel and Umran Malik makes way for Jaydev Unadkat. Mentions that the boys are quite pumped and excited for the decider. Adds that it is important for the players to feel the pressure. Shares that it is a good surface and reckons that the pitch will not change much.
Shai Hope, the skipper of the West Indies is in for a chat. He informs that they will bowl first and try to extract things from the surface. Informs that they are sticking to the same side. Adds that he expects the ball to come on a bit better on the blade. Mentions that it is all about the process and they need to remain consistent.
India (Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan (WK), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad (In for Axar Patel), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat (In for Umran Malik), Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.
West Indies (Unchanged Playing XI) - Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (C/WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.
TOSS - The two captains are out in the middle. The coin toss lands in the favour of Shai Hope and the West Indies have opted to BOWL first.
Riding high on confidence from a comprehensive victory in the first ODI, India continued their ODI World Cup experimentation and rested Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. It was a collapse of some enormity as India, from a position of strength at 90-0, got rolled over for 181. With not a big total to defend, Indian bowlers gave it their all, but it just was not enough on the day. As India look to salvage pride by avoiding the series loss, will they bring back Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli? That is the big question. We are not that far away from finding out, as the toss and team news is coming up shortly.
In the second ODI, the West Indies did not begin well with the ball but pulled things back exceptionally well. Once the opening stand was broken, they never allowed India to string any partnerships together and skittled them out inside 37 overs. In pursuit of a modest total, the hosts did not find it easy, but Shai Hope and Keacy Carty got together to ensure there were no more hiccups in the chase. As a result, the West Indies find themselves in a position to win their first ODI series against India since 2006.
After India's thumping win in the first ODI, a 3-0 whitewash was looming large over the West Indies, and they needed something special to keep the series alive. Shai Hope's men stunned India with a spirited performance in the second ODI, and by doing so, they have given us a series decider to witness. Hello and a warm welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our coverage of the 3rd ODI between the West Indies and India at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.
