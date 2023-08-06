West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Providence Stadium, Guyana. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) Shorter, on middle. Shimron Hetmyer pulls it to deep mid-wicket and collects brace. He is off the mark instantly.
Drinks break! West Indies were going along very nicely and the stand between Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell certainly took the gave away from India a bit but skipper Hardik Pandya might have just handed his side a huge lifeline. The hosts need 64 off 61 balls and do have the depth in the batting line up but a couple of wickets here and it can all get nervy. Nicholas Pooran is the key for both sides here. Also, Shimron Hetmyer comes out to bat now.
9.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The change in field does wonders for Hardik Pandya and India. Mukesh Kumar was moved back just after the previous delivery and that inspires an instant wicket for India. A much-needed one as well. Back of a length, outside off. Rovman Powell stays inside the crease and tries to cut it away, but all he manages to get is a thick outside edge. The ball flies towards third man. Mukesh Kumar there takes a sharp catch.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Exceptional shot. He had to reach out once again for this one, but he paces it perfectly between the gap here. Fuller in length, wide outside off. Powell waits for it and steers it down to the third man fence.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Full length, wide of off. Rovman Powell tries to reach out but misses.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) On a length, angled into the pads. Powell nudges it in front of long on. They take two runs.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Nicholas Pooran gets to his half-century. A well deserved one as well. He is enjoying his life with the bat once again. A length ball, on off. Pooran taps it to point and crosses.
8.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over. Yuzvendra Chahal has gone for 17 runs in 2 overs. It is a leg spinner, on off. Powell eases it back to the bowler.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) Fuller, going down leg. Powell flicks it into the vacant region at mid-wicket. They push hard and get two runs. The stand moves to 50 runs as well.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Slower one, wide of off. Powell tries to put it away but misses.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller, wide of off. Pooran slashes it to sweeper cover for single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Around middle and leg, a bit fuller. Powell pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
8.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Yuzvendra Chahal under pressure instantly. It is tossed up, full and on leg. Rovman Powell dances down the track, gets to the pitch of it and tonks it downtown for a biggie.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Attacking the pads once again. Powell nudges it into the leg side. They take a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Another single now as Pooran clips this full ball into the leg side off his pads.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller, outside off. Powell drives it past extra covers for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter, on off. Powell dabs it to short third man.
7.2 overs (0 Run) A loud appeal for lbw but turned down! Fuller, on off, a googly this time. Rovman Powell tries to flick it away but misses and takes a blow on his pads.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker and full, on off. Pooran dabs it out into covers for a single.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over! In fact, a beauty to end the over with. A decent start with the ball for Yuzvendra Chahal. It is tossed up, around off. The ball grips and turns away sharply. Rovman Powell is taken aback this time, and he offers no shot to it.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Pooran cuts it to sweeper for one.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Rovman Powell now uses his feet and knocks this full ball down to long on for one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Very full, outside off. Pooran helps it to mid off. They take a single.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) Short one, on off. Pooran pulls it to deep square leg. The batters run hard and get two runs.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Rovman Powell now sweeps this one to square leg for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Yuzvendra Chahal goes full, down the leg side. Rovman Powell tries to flick it away but misses. Ishan Kishan gathers the ball in a flash, although he waits for Rovman Powell to make a mistake. The West Indies does lift his leg in the air, but fortunately it comes down quickly. Hence, the third umpire informs that it is NOT OUT.
Is that stumped? There is an appeal from behind the stumps by Ishan Kishan and the umpires do go upstairs. The UltraEdge is checked first and there is no bat involved. The replays roll in and show that Rovman Powell has his back leg grounded but he does raise it for a split second. The bails though come off once it is grounded again, so, NOT OUT on the big screen comes up.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Fires it full, on off. Pooran tries to sweep it away but misses. Ravi Bishnoi goes for 18 runs off his first over. Not the start he was looking for.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft touch! Exceptional form this guy is in. Very full, outside off. Pooran waits for it and dabs it down to third man for four more. The crowd is loving every bit of it.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicholas Pooran is dealing only in boundaries at the moment. It is floated and full, on off. Pooran lofts it over mid on for a cracking boundary.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker and full, on off. Pooran opens the face and helps it into covers.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and handsome. 50 up from West Indies. Nicholas Pooran has his target set here. It is tossed up, full and on off. Nicholas Pooran plants his front foot forward and smokes it over the long on fence.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicholas Pooran continues on his merry way. It is floated and full, outside off. Pooran creams it through cover-point for four runs.
