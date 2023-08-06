West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Providence Stadium, Guyana. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Drop and run! Back of a length over middle, Sanju Samson bunts it toward short leg and scampers through for a run.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Eludes the fielder this time Short and wide again, Sanju Samson stays back and cuts it late, a bit uppishly but to the left of Shimron Hetmyer at backward point and the ball runs away into the fence.
9.4 overs (0 Run) heavy ball, short and wide, cut away hard but straight to point by Sanju Samson.
Who comes in now? The drinks do - Time for a Drinks break. West Indies have been brilliant with the ball. They have manged to get wickets at regular intervals which has helped them to keep India at bay. This wicket of Ishan Kishan is a huge one for the hosts, as these two batters were just about to put their feet on the accelerator. India though have enough depth in their side that can take them to safer short. Sanju Samson is the new batter at the crease now.
9.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! What a comeback delivery from Romario Shepherd and Ishan Kishan is left dumbfounded. Shepherd goes pace on this time and bowls it from a bit wider of the crease. He serves it on a perfect length around off and middle and gets the ball to straighten off the deck. Kishan goes for the cover drive but the ball zips past the outside edge and knocks over the top of off stump. Another timely wicket for West Indies here.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ishan Kishan changes his bat and picks up a maximum. Romario Shepherd bowls this one from well behind the crease and serves a slower one, a tad short and angling into the hips. Kishan is early in the shot but uses his wrists well and pulls it over deep square leg for a maximum.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Romario Shepherd steams in and angles in a yorker from around the stumps, right at the toes. Tilak Varma gets his front leg out of the way and jams it down to long on for a run.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Holder looks for the leg-cutter but ends up serving a high full toss around off, Tilak Varma lofts it straight down to long off for a single. The batters look for the no ball signal but the umpires deem it a fair delivery.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slower and pushed well wide of the off stump, Tilak Varma leaves it alone for a wide.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Slower bumper this time, over leg stump and Tilak Varma is taken aback a bit. Varma looks to take on the pull shot but the ball goes past his helmet.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, this is played away through wide mid on for a run.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Pace off again and pushed outside off, Ishan Kishan looks to cut but mistimes it toward gully.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Slower and into the pitch, angled across the left-hander. Ishan Kishan has to adjust and ends up just chopping it out in front of cover.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Floats this one up, full and on the pads, Tilak Varma flicks it down to fine leg for a single. The 50 is now up for India.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Short and a bit outside off, Tilak Varma stays back and taps it late through backward point for one more.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Keeps the length short and over the stumps, this is pulled in front of mid-wicket for one.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sloppy effort in the field but Ishan Kishan certainly won't mind that. Short of a length and Kishan pulls it nicely along the ground in between deep mid-wicket and deep square leg. Johnson Charles from deep square leg runs around and slides in but the ball goes off his body and into the ropes.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Good length on off, Tilak Varma pushes at it and gets it off the inner half toward silly mid on before getting across for an easy single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! pulls the length back but spills it well down the leg side.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Calmly done! Length again onto the stumps, Tilak Varma just gets inside the line and ramps it well over the keeper's head for a welcome boundary.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Starts from around the wicket and serves it on a nagging length on off, the ball seams away a touch and Tilak Varma is beaten past the outside edge.
Kyle Mayers now comes into the attack for West Indies.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Tad slower and the length is also pulled back, Tilak Varma uses his wrists and turns it through mid-wicket for one.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, angling into the pads, Tilak Varma gets cramped for room and is unable to flick it away, getting hit on the pads.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Slower one, full and well outside off, Tilak Varma looks for the expansive drive but gets an inside edge to the right of the keeper who makes a good diving stop.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Hurls in a length ball onto off and middle, Ishan Kishan drives it off the inner half and down to long on for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off, eased off the back foot through backward point for a run.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Starts from around the wicket and delivers a short and wide one, Tilak Varma slaps it away but straight to Akeal Hosein at cover-point. Opportunity missed there by Varma.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Another pacy delivery, fuller and at the stumps, Tilak Varma pushes it to mid on for a quick single. At the end of the Powerplay, India are 34/2!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Good length around middle and this one is served at 147 clicks. Tilak Varma shuffles and exposes all his stumps as he tries to open up the off side. The ball though is just too quick and Varma is well beaten.
5.4 overs (1 Run) A fraction shorter around leg and takes a bit of pace off as well, Kishan pulls it away behind square leg for a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Lovely comeback! perfect length, around the top of off and zipping off the deck. Ishan Kishan looks to play at it but is beaten past the outside edge.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Muscled away! Banged in a bit at 142 clicks, Ishan Kishan picks the length early, rocks back and pulls it well in front of mid-wicket for a boundary.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, angling across the left-hander, Ishan Kishan stays back and taps it toward cover.
