West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Providence Stadium, Guyana. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
16.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
16.2 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! West Indies require a run a ball at this stage, so singles are still hurting the Indians here.
16.1 overs (1 Run) It is full and on off. Akeal Hosein drives it down to long off for a single.
Alzarri Joseph walks out to bat now.
15.6 overs (0 Run) A loud appeal for lbw but turned down! Chahal is convinced and Hardik Pandya takes the review. It is tossed up, around off, the ball turns into the batter. Shimron Hetmyer tries to flick it away but misses and gets pinged on his pads. The umpire thinks it is going above the sticks and keeps his finger down. Thanks to the technology, India are able to get rid of Shimron Hetmyer now as the Ball Tracking shows three reds. And the suddenly, the floodgates have opened up here. Three wickets come in total in this over. India have the momentum on their side.
15.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, clipped to deep square leg for one.
Akeal Hosein is the next batter in.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Yuzvendra Chahal now picks up his first wicket of the match and it could've have come at any better time than this. A leg spinner, around off. Jason Holder leans forward and tries to defend it out but misses. The ball zips past the outside edge. Ishan Kishan gathers the ball quickly and takes the bails off in a jiffy. The umpire takes it upstairs to confirm and the third umpire informs that Jason Holder has no part of his leg behind the popping crease.
15.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Holder clips it into the leg side.
15.2 overs (0 Run) It is drifted in, on off. The ball grips and turns away. Jason Holder is beaten here.
15.1 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Another one bites the dust. There is still some hope for India. It is looped up, on the pads. Shimron Hetmyer flicks it to deep mid-wicket. The batters push hard for the first one, they are surely looking for the second run here. Romario Shepherd is quick to turn and is committed on the bases of the call, but Shimron Hetmyer denies him then which leaves him hanging in the middle of the pitch. Axar Patel throws is to the keeper, who makes no mistake. Jason Holder is the new man in.
