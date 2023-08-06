West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Providence Stadium, Guyana. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shimron Hetmyer turns it toward mid-wicket and picks up a single.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Around off again, eased away to cover.
14.4 overs (0 Run) A tad shorter and turning across the off stump, Shimron Hetmyer covers the line well and blocks it out.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, Shimron Hetmyer defends it out.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Huge appeal for lbw but it is turned down. India do review it. Ravi Bishnoi serves it on a shorter length around leg and this is the regular leg spinner, turning into the left-hander. Shimron Hetmyer looks to defend off the front foot but ius beaten yet again and gets hit on the pads. There is nothing on UltraEdge and Ball Tracking shows that the ball is pitching outside leg.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Serves the googly, on a fullish length and gets it to turn away sharply. Shimron Hetmyer looks to block but is beaten past the outside edge.
Romario Shepherd is the new man in.
13.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Taken on the second attempt and Nicholas Pooran is distraught with himself. Mukesh Kumar serves a juicy full toss outside off and it is there to be hit. Pooran looks to smash it away but doesn't get the connection. The ball is hit straight to Sanju Samson at cover-point but it is a bit too fast and the ball pops out. Samson shows good composure though as he gobbles it up on the second chance. A first wicket in T20Is for Mukesh Kumar and Pooran departs after a sensational knock. 27 needed now off 36 balls.
13.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! Short ball on the hips, Nicholas Pooran just flicks it aerially and the ball sails over the fine leg fence for a maximum.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Full and wide, driven straight to extra cover.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Bowls it short this time around off, Shimron Hetmyer pulls it away toward deep mid-wicket and collects a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Another yorker, this time wide outside off, Nicholas Pooran pushes it out to extra cover for another single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Starts the over with a yorker on middle, Shimron Hetmyer stays deep in his crease and manages to jam it out toward square leg for one.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Another slower ball into the pitch, Shimron Hetmyer rolls his wrists as he pulls it down toward deep mid-wicket for yet another single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length around off, this is tapped away in front of covers for another quick single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Slower one, bowled into the surface and well outside off, Hetmyer fetches the ball and pulls it down through wide mid on for a run.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Banged in halfway down the track and this one sits up nicely, Shimron Hetmyer hangs back and pulls it high and handsome over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Banged in a bit with a grunt behind it as well, Nicholas Pooran hops and pulls it along the ground to deep midw-icket for one more.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length over off, Shimron Hetmyer stands tall and turns it through mid-wicket for an easy single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Banged in halfway down the track, Shimron Hetmyer gets on top of the bounce and pulls it down past square leg for a run.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length over middle, Nicholas Pooran pulls it through mid-wicket and looks fo two but has to settle for the single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Around the top of off, pushed gently in front of mid off for a quick single. Shimron Hetmyer dives in and makes his ground at the bowler's end.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Length ball on the pads, Shimron Hetmyer gets under it and nonchalantly lifts it toward deep mid-wicket. The ball trickles into the fence as the 100 comes up for West Indies.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Full and straight, Hetmyer pushes it out toward mid on.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Good length around the top of off, Shimron Hetmyer defends it back to the bowler.
10.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Clean strike! Just misses his length and serves it in the slot around off, Nicholas Pooran gets low and frees his arms before pummeling it right back over the bowler's head for a biggie.
10.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, pushed away leg side for one.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Edged but just short and Shimron Hetmyer gets a lucky reprieve. This is beautifully bowled by Ravi Bishnoi as he serves it on a fullish length on off and gets the googly to turn away sharply. Hetmyer looks to block off the front foot and gets an outside edge to first slip. Shubman Gill pouches it in front of him and the umpires go upstairs to check. The replays confirm that the ball just bounced as it went into the hands of Gill and hence, it will be Not Out.
Is that a clean catch? The umpires converge for a quick discussion and they take it upstairs. The replays confirm that the ball touches the ground before Shubman Gill gathers it in his palms. the big screen shows NOT OUT.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on the pads, flicked away wide of the man at short fine leg for one.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Full and fired down leg, Nicholas Pooran looks for the hard sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads. That should have been put away.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Floated up on a length and going across off, Nicholas Pooran eases it to cover.
