West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Providence Stadium, Guyana. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) A good over for India, but an unforgettable one for Tilak Varma. He brings up his maiden FIFTY in T20Is for India.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Another single now as Hardik Pandya drives this full ball to sweeper cover.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Varma clips it to square leg and crosses.
14.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Very full, but down the leg side. Varma leaves it alone. Wide called.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) Full length, on the pads. Varma clips it to deep mid-wicket. They run the first one hard and are back for the second one comfortably.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Well he shows no mercy this time and gets the team hundred in fine fashion. It is very full, on leg, pace on as well. Tilak Varma wrists it powerfully over the backward square leg fence for a maximum.
14.1 overs (0 Run) A low full toss, sliding down leg. Varma tries to sweep it away but fortunately for West Indies he drags it straight to the fielder at short fine leg.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, on off, turning back in. Varma flicks it to square leg for a single. 9 runs come from this over.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Exceptional shot. Just the boundary India were after. It is full and on off. Varma reverse-sweeps it over backward point. One bounce and over the ropes.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Floated and full, on middle. Hardik Pandya drives it through covers for a single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Tilak Varma now rotates the strike. It is full, angled into the batter. Varma brings out the on drive and jogs to the other end.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter one, on off. Hardik Pandya pushes it to point and crosses.
13.1 overs (1 Run) On leg, Varma clips it into the leg side for a single.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) Good length, wide of off. Hardik Pandya helps it to the left of deep point. They take a couple this time.
12.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off. Pandya gets behind the line and pushes it back to the bowler.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, clipped into the leg side for a single.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) In the air, lands safely! It is fuller, on off. Varma flicks it to deep mid-wicket. Two fielders converge in the deep, but could not get to the ball before it takes a bounce. Two taken.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Varma tries to chase it but misses.
12.1 overs (1 Run) It is full, sliding down leg, Pandya clips it to deep square leg for a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A single now as Pandya works it into covers. A wicket-taking over from Akeal Hosein comes to an end.
11.5 overs (0 Run) It is full, coming in with the arm, around leg. Pandya tries to go for the sweep but misses and gets pinged on his pads. The connection is outside leg.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Tilak Varma pulls this short ball through mid-wicket for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Hardik Pandya is off the mark. Fuller, on the pads, Pandya clips it to square leg and crosses.
Skipper, Hardik Pandya walks in with his side in a spot of little bother.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Akeal Hosein comes back into the attack and makes an instant impact. Sanju Samson now heads back on a timid score. Akeal Hosein picks up his first wicket and puts the pressure back on the opposition side. It is tossed up, outside off and on a shorter length as well. Sanju Samson charges down the wicket, and tries to smack it across the line but gets nowhere near the ball as it grips an turns away sharply. Nicholas Pooran gathers the ball and takes the bails off in a giffy.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker and full, on middle. Samson clips it into mid-wicket.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fortune favours the brave. and Tilak Varma has the ladyluck on his side here. Short one, outside off. Varma pulls it fine, over the man at short fine leg. Romario Shepherd leaps and puts his right hand up, but the ball goes through. Consecutive boundaries now.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This should settle some nerves if any. Tilak Varma was brilliant on his debut and he is just picking things up from where he left off. It is a full-length delivery, wide outside off. Tilak Varma reaches out and plays a lofted drive over extra covers for four runs.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Sanju Samson guides this length ball down to third man and crosses.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Tilak Varma drives this full ball down to long on for one.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Jason Holder serves a slower short one this time, on off. Varma tries to heave it across the line but takes a blow on his elbow.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, angled in on off. Samson runs it down to third man for a single.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, India are 113/4. The live updates of West Indies vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in West Indies vs India, 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through West Indies vs India, 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, West Indies vs India, West Indies vs India live score, West Indies vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the West Indies vs India, 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.