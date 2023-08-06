West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Providence Stadium, Guyana. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.3 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
2.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
2.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nicholas Pooran breaks the shackles. Length ball, right in the slot on off stump, Pooran swings through the line of the ball and dispatches it over long on for a maximum.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball swinging it away from middle and leg, Kyle Mayers defends it with a straight bat.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Nagging length, on middle and leg and just moving away, Kyle Mayers watchfully keeps it out toward mid off.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Good length around off, Nicholas Pooran plays it withy the swing toward cover for a single.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Full and just outside off, moving away significantly, Nicholas Pooran is suckered into the drive but the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Given lbw! Nicholas Pooran has reviewed it immediately though. This is a brilliant delivery from Arshdeep Singh as he serves it full on off and gets the ball to move away beautifully. Pooran leans on and looks to block but is beaten on the outside edge. The ball hits him on the back leg and after the appeal, the finger is raised. Nothing on UltraEdge but Ball Tracking shows the ball is missing the off stump, excellent review from Pooran.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Starts right on the money as he gets the ball to swing away a touch from middle. Kyle Mayers has a tentative push at it and gets an inside edge onto the leg side for a quick single. Mayers is off the mark.
Arshdeep Singh to share the new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) Play and a miss, and an eventful first over of the chase comes to and end. Length ball pushed across the left-hander, Nicholas Pooran looks to cut but is well beaten.
0.5 over (0 Run) Pitched up delivery on the stumps and swinging in a bit, Nicholas Pooran watchfully keeps it out.
Nicholas Pooran comes in at number 4.
0.4 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Gone again! Overpitched delivery outside off, swinging away nicely. Johnson Charles plants his front foot forward and reaches out for the cover drive but hits it in the air. The ball goes straight to Tilak Varma at cover and he gobbles up a simple chance. Hardik Pandya has given his side a dream start here and West Indies are in early trouble.
0.3 over (0 Run) The inswinger now, on a length and angling into the pads. Johnson Charles looks to flick it away but misses.
0.2 over (2 Runs) Full and wide again, swinging away, Johnson Charles stands tall and drives it along the ground through the cover region for a brace. Charles and West Indies are off the mark.
Johnson Charles is the new batter in.
0.1 over (0 Run) OUT! GONE! CAUGHT! Suryakumar Yadav with a moment of magic in the field and Brandon King is out for a golden duck. Hardik Pandya starts off with a half-volley outside off, swinging away and there to be hit. King leans on and drives with the swing but does so a bit uppishly and to the right of cover. Yadav there springs to his right and grabs a stunning low catch with both hands. India have hit the ground running here.
