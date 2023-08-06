West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Providence Stadium, Guyana. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Rovman Powell, the captain of West Indies is in for a chat. Mentions that they did not lose wickets in cluster and bowled as a unit as well. Hopes that the boys come out with the same mindset. Thinks that they have certainly grown as players. It is just about improving as a batting unit. Mentions that they are sticking to the same side.
Hardik Pandya, the captain of India says that they will bat first as the wicket looks nice and they want to put runs on the board. Adds that he is content with the performance and it is about curtailing the couple of errors they made in the last game. Mentions that when you are chasing not very high totals, you need to keep wickets in hand and it is a learning curve for them. Informs that they have a forced change with Kuldeep Yadav injuring himself in the nets and Ravi Bishnoi comes in to replace him.
West Indies (Unchanged playing XI) - Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (C), Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph.
India (Playing XI) - Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi (In for Kuldeep Yadav), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar.
TOSS - Rovman Powell flips the coin, Hardik Pandya calls for 'Heads' and it comes down as Heads. India win the toss and they will BAT first.
Nevertheless, West Indies proved that the game isn't over until it is over, they gave their all till the very end and got over the line. This character was certainly missing from the Men in Maroon and they will be hoping to carry on with this momentum. Nicholas Pooran seems to be in stunning form, since coming back from USA T20 League. On the other hand, India have ample of talent in their squad, and it won't be surprising even they are able to win four on the bounce from hereon. Expect nothing less than a thriller, as both would be eager for the win here. West Indies would want to extend their gap, and have some breathing space, while India would be desperate to make inroads in this series.
Hello and a warm welcome everyone for the second T20I between West Indies and India. The hosts certainly have the momentum on their side coming into this game, as they have managed to take an early lead in this series against all the odds - considering the position India were in while chasing, one would said it was India's game to lose, and somehow they ended up bottling it.
... MATCH DAY ...
