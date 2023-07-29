West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Whoa, where has that come from? Comes from over the wicket and bowls it into the wicket, with a scrambled seam. The ball takes off after pitching and catches Kishan on the left arm as he tried to defend.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Another pacy delivery, angling into the pads, on a good length, Shubman Gill tucks this one through backward square leg for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) At 145 kph, angled away, outside off, Ishan Kishan guides with an open bat face, wide of backward point for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Sliding onto the pads, on a good length, Shubman Gill clips this one down to fine leg and gets across for a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly short, moving away, outside off, Shubman Gill gets on his toes and punches without much timing towards point.
9.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A bit fuller and swinging away, well outside off, Shubman Gill lets the ball pass for a wide.
9.1 overs (0 Run) At 141 kph, in the corridor of uncertainty on off, on a good length, Shubman Gill accounts for the away movement and pushes it towards cover.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Goes full again, on middle, Ishan Kishan blocks it out off the front foot.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Ishan Kishan knocks it to mid off.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Continues to bowl on a length, Ishan Kishan punches it off the back foot to cover.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Angled in, on a good length, in the channel on off, Ishan Kishan stays back in the crease but gets beaten on the outside edge.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Fraction short, on middle, Shubman Gill with his trademark short-arm jab, gets it to deep square leg for a single.
8.1 overs (0 Run) On a shortish length, around off, Shubman Gill guides this one from the crease to short third man.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Sharp delivery! Bends his back and bangs it in, on off, Ishan Kishan tries to ramp it over the keeper but misses.
7.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off, Ishan Kishan steers it off the back foot to point.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary in a row but this is even better! Joseph serves it full, on middle, Ishan Kishan picks the length and line early and clips it over mid-wicket for yet another boundary.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and punished! Drops it short and wide outside off, Ishan Kishan hangs on the back foot and cuts it hard. Hits it wide of backward point for a boundary.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Ishan Kishan gets behind the line and defends it down the wicket.
7.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Back of a length, around leg, Ishan Kishan looks to tickle it fine but misses. There was a noise as the ball went past Kishan and Shai Hope goes up in appeal. Hope has a word with the bowler and decides not to review.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Starts on a full length, outside off, Ishan Kishan drives nicely but is unable to beat the diving fielder at mid off.
Alzarri Joseph comes into the attack now.
6.6 overs (3 Runs) Around leg again, full as well, Ishan Kishan flicks it a bit uppishly and gets it through mid-wicket. The ball plugs in the outfield and the batters run three.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Exquisite by the southpaw! Pitched up, on middle, Ishan Kishan isn't one to miss out as he presents a straight bat and creams the drive. Gets it wide of mid on for a boundary.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Drifts on the pads, on a full length, Ishan Kishan helps this one wide of fine leg and collects a couple of runs.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, Shubman Gill clips it to deep square leg for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Spills this one down leg, Shubman Gill lets it go. Shai Hope does well to tidy this one up by moving to his left.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Angled in again, on a length, on off, Shubman Gill is solid in defence yet again.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Shaping in, on a length, at the stumps, Shubman Gill accounts for the inward movement and blocks it out.
5.6 overs (0 Run) In the air...just short! Fuller and angling across, outside off, Ishan Kishan looks to drive it on the up. Slices this one uppishly but luckily for him, the ball drops short of the sprinting mid off fielder.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again, on off, Ishan Kishan hangs back and pushes it to the right of the bowler. Seales stretches his right arm in his follow through and makes a good stop. Misses the shy at the batting end but Kishan was in.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Angled away by Seales, on a back of a length, on off, Ishan Kishan pokes and gets beaten on the outside edge.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Delivers on a length, on middle, Ishan Kishan stays back and pushes it to cover.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Serves it on a hard length, just outside off, Ishan Kishan gets surprised a bit by the extra bounce. Fends it off the upper half of the bat on the off side.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot of authority! Seales goes slightly short, on middle, Ishan Kishan gets into a good position early and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
