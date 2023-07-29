West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then, West Indies will be the happier of the two sides at the halfway mark. That said, Shai Hope and Co. will be aware that the job is only half done as batting isn't that easy on this wicket. On the other hand, India would have wanted to cross the 200-run mark but they do have something to bowl at. With the extra spin option in Axar Patel, they have the resources to make a match out of this. Can they succeed in doing so? We shall find out after we return in a bit for the chase.
Romario Shepherd is in for a chat. He says that there was more intensity and he tried to run in hard and tried not to bowl too full. Adds that he got a wicket early in his spell and they tried to just squeeze on the pressure. Mentions that he has a certain role now and he is happy to work hard. Says that the pitch isn't much different from the first game and it is a bit slow as well. Ends by saying that it will be challenging but is confident that the batters will get the job done.
After India were inserted into bat under testing conditions, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill weathered the storm without much fuss and got India off to a solid start. Kishan continued his brilliant run of form in the Caribbean with his second consecutive ODI fifty while Gill seemed to have found his touch before departing. From 90-0, in no time, India were reduced to 97-3. Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya then got together but both departed in quick succession before the rain arrived. After play resumed, Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja began a rebuilding job but as was the case earlier in the innings, one followed the other back in the hut soon after. India had a glimmer of hope when Shardul Thakur was batting but even the 'Lord' could not come to their rescue. Towards the end, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav did string a 14-run partnership for the last wicket which might well prove to be vital.
Having won what was a crucial toss in overcast conditions, West Indies needed their new ball bowlers to strike early. However, it did not go according to plan as they were unable to ruffle the feathers of the Indian openers. That said, the West Indies bowling unit never looked back after breaking the opening stand. They were disciplined with their lines and lengths and had India struggling at 113-5. The two rain interruptions did not hamper their momentum one bit as they kept chipping with wickets at regular intervals. Moreover, their bowling was backed up by equally good effort in the field. Gudakesh Motie and Romario Shepherd were the stars of the show, accounting for 3 wickets each while Alzarri Joseph had two wickets to his name.
Boy oh boy, this has been some bowling performance by the West Indies! After a crushing defeat in the first ODI, they needed to bounce back and they certainly have and how. India's woes with the bat have continued in the second ODI and have failed to bat their full quota of 50 overs. In the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the visitors have been rolled over for 181.
40.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Gudakesh Motie picks up his third wicket and India gets bundled out inside 41 overs. Motie just shortens the length a bit and turns this one away from the leg stump. Mukesh Kumar looks to tuck it leg side but gets a leading edge toward cover. Shimron Hetmyer there moves to his left and takes a simple catch. West Indies with a strong showing in the field as India are all out for 181 runs.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Gives it some air and flights it outside off, Mukesh Kumar looks for the drive but adjusts well and blocks it out on the off side.
40.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller one, drifted onto middle and leg, this is driven toward mid on.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery, full and on the stumps, Kuldeep Yadav gets an inside edge toward backward square leg and picks up a single.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Very full and outside off, Kuldeep Yadav looks to cream it through covers but is well beaten.
