West Indies vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (2 Runs) Full and around off, Mukesh Kumar lifts this one over wide mid off and collects a couple of valuable runs.
39.6 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! A bit too high and this one flies over the head of Kuldeep Yadav. Shai Hope leaps up but fails to collect the ball as the batters cross over.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Five dots in a row now. Pitched up on off and middle, Kuldeep Yadav pushes it toward mid on.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Comes from around the wicket now and bowls a fuller one on the pads, Kuldeep Yadav flicks it straight to Shimron Hetmyer at forward short leg who makes a sharp stop.
39.3 overs (0 Run) A well-directed bouncer now over leg stump. Kuldeep Yadav does well to get his head out of the way of the delivery.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Good length around off, kissing the deck and angling across. Kuldeep Yadav looks to play at it but the ball goes past the outside edge.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length over off stump, Kuldeep Yadav stays back and plays it with an angled bat toward short third man.
38.6 overs (0 Run) Nagging length around off, turning away a touch, Mukesh Kumar manages to keep it out.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Short and turning down leg again, this time it is pulled toward deep backward square leg for one.
38.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Dragged down the leg side, Kuldeep Yadav gets inside the line and pulls it away down to fine leg for a boundary.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up full and on middle, Kuldeep Yadav blocks it out.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Down the leg side, Kuldeep Yadav attempts the reverse sweep but misses and no wide is called either.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the stumps, kept out by Kuldeep Yadav.
37.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mukesh Kumar is off the mark in international cricket. Good length around off, Kumar gets squared up and gets an outside edge that goes wide of the man at first slip and runs away into the fence.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Just too much pace to handle! Length ball around the top of off, Mukesh Kumar looks back to the keeper as the ball zips past him.
Mukesh Kumar is the last man in.
37.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another sublime catch and West Indies have been brilliant in the outfield. Alzarri Joseph bowls a cross-seamer delivery and bangs it in midway around the off stump. Umran Malik backs away and tries to drag the pull shot over the mid-wicket fence. The ball takes the bottom part of the bat and goes over mid-wicket. Keacy Carty sprints in from deep square leg and puts in a full-stretched drive to grab it with both hands.
We are all set to resume. The two umpires and players have made their way out to the middle. Umran Malik and Kuldeep Yadav will resume their innings for India. Alzarri Joseph is at the top of his mark and is raring to complete his over. Off we go...
UPDATE - 10.58 pm IST (5.28 pm GMT) - Good news! Right then, play will resume at 11.00 pm IST (5.30 pm GMT). Also, no overs have been lost.
UPDATE - 10.42 pm IST (5.12 pm GMT) - Oops! It has started to rain again! The trend of a wicket bringing about rain has continued even in the ODI series. The ground staff rush in with the covers and have now covered the entire square. The rain has come at the wrong time for the West Indies who were into India's tail and were just two wickets away from bowling them out. Just as we type, the rain has subsided and the ground staff have removed the covers as well. Stick around as resumption is not far away.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Ouch, that must have hurt! Alzarri Joseph bowls a quick short ball and angles it into the body. Umran Malik tries to get out of the way by backing away but the pace is just too much and he gets hit on the body.
Umran Malik is the new batter.
37.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Shardul Thakur has reviewed it straight away though. Alzarri Joseph bowls this one on a perfect length and close to the off stump, getting the ball to seam in a touch. Thakur gets pushed on the back foot as he looks to block but gets beaten for pace and the ball goes past the inside edge to hit the back pad. A loud appeal from Joseph and the finger is raised, On reviewing, there is no spike on UltraEdge and Ball Tracking shows that it is umpire's call on impact and wickets as hitting. Thakur has to depart.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Starts right on the money as he bowls a quick fuller one on middle. Shardul Thakur manages to jam it out toward mid-wicket.
Drinks Break! India find themselves in a lot of trouble at 167-7. The onus is on Shardul Thakur to bat with the tail and take the visitors to a respectable total on what is a tough wicket to bat on. On the other hand, West Indies have done an exceptional job with the ball but the job is not yet over. They cannot afford to be complacent and need to wrap the innings as quickly as possible. Shai Hope now brings Alzarri Joseph (5-0-27-0) back into the attack.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Around the pads, Kuldeep Yadav nudges it down in front of leg slip.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Short and wide, turning away, hit away hard to sweeper cover for one more.
36.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, swept away nicely in front of square leg for a single.
36.3 overs (1 Run) That could have been game over for Kuldeep Yadav! Short and outside off, Shardul Thakur backs away and hits it to the left of Shimron Hetmyer at cover but the latter makes a good diving stop. Thakur sets off for the single but Kuldeep is slow to respond. In the end, Hetmyer wasn't able to throw it with the required speed accuracy while off-balanced and Kuldeep made it through.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Floats it up around the pads, Shardul Thakur pushes it to the right of the bowler.
36.1 overs (0 Run) quicker one, pushed fuller and onto the stumps, Shardul Thakur manages to keep it out.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Good running! Full and straight, forced away toward wide mid on for a quick single and Shardul Thakur will keep strike for the next over.
35.5 overs (2 Runs) Keeps it full and bowls it around middle, Shardul Thakur flicks it away through mid-wicket for a couple of runs more.
35.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and wide, Shardul Thakur sees the width and obliges as he crashes this one through the cover region for a boundary.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Bowls it a touch fuller and hones in on the stumps, Shardul Thakur does well to block it out.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Length again, outside off and this one zips through. Shardul Thakur looks to cut it away but is beaten due to the extra bounce.
35.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, Shardul Thakur drives it off the back foot but straight to the man at cover.
