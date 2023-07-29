West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.
34.6 overs (1 Run) Nicely tossed up, full and around off, this is driven down to long off for one.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Gives it a bit more air and floats it around off, Shardul Thakur eases it toward point.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length, turning onto leg, Kuldeep Yadav tucks it away in front of mid-wicket for one.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Full and on the pads, Shardul Thakur looks to flick but the ball goes off his pads toward short fine leg. They pick up a leg bye.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Floated up on the stumps, Thakur defends it out.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted delivery around off stump, Shardul Thakur looks to stride forward and defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Good length around off, Kuldeep Yadav defends it down to short third man.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, angling into middle, Kuldeep Yadav dabs it out toward backward point.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Full and wide, trying to angle it in from outside off, Kuldeep Yadav leaves it alone.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery outside off, Shardul Thakur steers it down to third man and turns the strike over.
Halt! Shardul Thakur has taken a blow to his chest and has called for medical assistance. The physio is out to attend to the Indian all-rounder.
33.2 overs (0 Run) What happened there? Shardul Thakur seems perplexed as he stares at the deck. On a short length around middle and Thakur tries to tuck it away. The ball though seams away off the deck and bounces a bit extra as well, hitting Thakur on the chest. Thakur seems in a bit of discomfort but hopefully, he is fine.
33.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Banged in short over middle, Shardul Thakur gets inside the line and hooks it away wide of the man at fine leg for a boundary. The 150 is up for India.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted one, bowled a bit outside off, Kuldeep Yadav stays watchful and defends it out yet again.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up full and on off stump, Kuldeep Yadav pushes it back to the bowler.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Slows it up now and floats it fuller around off, Kuldeep Yadav strides forward to defend.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off, Kuldeep Yadav covers the line well and makes another block.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Nagging length outside off, turning it in, Kuldeep Yadav gets across and blocks it out.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! On a shortish length, turning down leg, wide called.
Kuldeep Yadav comes in at number 9.
32.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Loose, too loose from Suryakumar Yadav and he is standing out there in disbelief. Gudakesh Motie bowls this one short and wide, getting the ball to turn away. Yadav stays on the back foot and looks to slice it over the man at backward point. Yadav doesn't it off the top edge and Alick Athanaze at backward point jumps up toward his left and takes another sharp catch with both hands. India in a spot of real bother now.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single to end a successful over by Romario Shepherd, just 3 runs and a wicket off it. This is short and around off, Suryakumar Yadav eases it off the back foot to deep cover and picks up a run.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish delivery on the pads, Shardul Thakur whips it off his pads down to fine leg for a single.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, blocked out in front of covers.
Shardul Thakur is the new man in. Uh oh! It has started to rain but it is not that heavy for the umpires to take the players off.
31.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Romario Shepherd gets another wicket with the short ball and India lose another wicket. Shepherd stays around the wicket and digs in a short ball over middle angling it into the body. This isn't too high and Ravindra Jadeja tries to play a controlled pull shot along the ground. The ball though takes the top edge and flies down to fine leg where Yannic Cariah settles himself under it and takes a fine catch.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Hurls across a full ball onto the middle stump, Ravindra Jadeja pushes it out toward mid on.
31.1 overs (1 Run) On a hard length around off, Suryakumar Yadav stays on the back foot and dabs it through backward square leg for a run.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Nicely flighted, full and around off, Suryakumar Yadav leans on and works it away through cover for a single.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, angled into the pads, Suryakumar Yadav blocks it in front of mid-wicket.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up on off stump, Suryakumar Yadav watchfully blocks it out.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Short again and on the pads, nudged away behind square leg for a run.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Drifted into the leg pole, Suryakumar Yadav works it away toward square leg for another single. The throw from the fielder at the bowler's end is a wide one but yet again Yadav denies the second run.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and turning onto the pads, Ravindra Jadeja tucks it 'round the corner for one and looks for the second run but Suryakumar Yadav says no.
