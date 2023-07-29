West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
29.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away with ease! Shepherd lands it short, on off and middle, Suryakumar Yadav sets himself up in the crease and pulls it over mid-wicket for four more runs.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Goes short and wide outside off, Suryakumar Yadav latches onto the cut short but finds Alick Athanaze at backward point who makes a good stop. The ball was travelling and came at an awkward height to Athanaze there.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Another length delivery, angled in, on off, Ravindra Jadeja clips it wide of mid on and takes a single.
29.2 overs (0 Run) On a hard length, on off, the ball rears off the surface and catches the upper half of Jadeja's bat.
29.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and angled in, outside off, Ravindra Jadeja lets it go.
Romario Shepherd (4-1-17-2) is back on.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Bowls it full and on off, Ravindra Jadeja clips this one with the turn towards deep square leg for a single.
28.5 overs (0 Run) A stifled appeal for caught behind but turned down! Angles it across, shorter and on off, Ravindra Jadeja stays in the crease and looks to defend. The ball keeps low and sneaks past the outside edge of the bat. Hope goes in appeal but turned down by the umpire. He is not convinced enough and does not go for the review.
28.4 overs (0 Run) A bit short, on middle, Ravindra Jadeja goes back and works it to mid-wicket.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up this time, on middle and leg, Suryakumar Yadav gets on the front foot and guides it in front of short fine leg for a single.
28.2 overs (2 Runs) Drops it short again, turning away, outside off, Suryakumar Yadav makes room and plays this one late. Steers it wide of short third man for a couple of runs more.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Sharp turn and bounce as well! Cariah floats this one, short and on off, the ball rises after pitching, Suryakumar Yadav does well to fend it on the off side.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Good running! On a length and just outside off, Suryakumar Yadav allows the ball to come to him and drops it in front of cover for a well-judged single.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Hurls it on a good length, outside off, Suryakumar Yadav shuffles and defends off the front foot on the off side.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Into the wicket by Seales, around off, Suryakumar Yadav hangs back and steers it with soft hands to backward point.
27.3 overs (0 Run) At 135 kph, a full delivery, on off and middle, Suryakumar Yadav drives with a straight bat but straight back at the bowler.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery now, outside off, Suryakumar Yadav drives it crisply but finds mid on.
27.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Seales looks to go short but this sits up nicely for the batter, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav waits on the back foot for the ball to arrive and pulls it to the deep backward square leg fence for a boundary.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish delivery again, at the stumps, Ravindra Jadeja uses the depth of the crease and punches it to mid-wicket.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Shortens his length again, outside off, a hint of extra bounce, Ravindra Jadeja gets on top of the bounce and pushes it to mid-wicket.
26.4 overs (1 Run) A bit slower and short, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav goes back in his crease and nudges it towards deep backward square leg. Gets across for a single.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Short and turning in, on off, Ravindra Jadeja shapes to cut but changes his shot. Taps it in front of cover for a single.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav knocks it with a straight bat to long off for a single.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Short and quicker, on off, Suryakumar Yadav gets behind the line and defends it down the wicket.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and at the stumps, Ravindra Jadeja clips it towards mid on for a dot.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Keeps it on a shortish length, on middle and leg, Suryakumar Yadav gets inside the line and helps it down to fine leg for one.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Continues to bowl on a back of a length, outside off, Ravindra Jadeja punches it in front of mid off and scampers across for a quick single. The fielder misses the shy at the batting end but it would not have mattered anyway as Suryakumar Yadav had made it in.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Goes into the wicket this time with a scrambled seam, on middle, Ravindra Jadeja gets hurried by the sharp bounce off the surface. Half-pulls it towards mid-wicket.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off and middle, Ravindra Jadeja opts to stay on the back foot and defends on the off side.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls it full and angling across, outside off, Ravindra Jadeja keeps it out off the front foot.
