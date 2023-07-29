West Indies vs India: West Indies vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
UPDATE - 8.53 pm IST (3.23 pm GMT) - Oh, no! As West Indies get their fifth wicket, the drizzle comes down as well and the players are going off the field. There was the prediction of rain during the game and hopefully, it is just a passing shower. It doesn't seem heavy either, so, stick around for further updates.
24.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Two in two for West Indies and India have now lost half their side! Yannic Cariah comes from over the wicket and drops it short, around off, Sanju Samson goes back in his crease to access the off side. The ball grips in the surface and spins away sharply. Samson keeps his bat out to dry outside off and pays the price. The ball catches the outside edge and travels straight to first slip. It's that man again, Brandon King who makes no mistake at first slip. India have now lost both their set batters and find themselves in a spot of bother.
Suryakumar Yadav is the new man in.
23.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Jayden Seales gets into it now and deals a huge blow to India! Bends his back and bowls it into the wicket, on off, Hardik Pandya is tempted by the short delivery and latches onto the pull shot. Gets it sweetly off the middle of the bat but is unable to keep the ball along the ground nor is able to find the gap. Hits it flat and straight to mid-wicket where Brandon King where takes a sharp catch. India lose their stand-in skipper and they are now 4 down.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Serves it on a good length, around off, Hardik Pandya plants his foot forward and pushes it to mid off.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off, Sanju Samson hangs back and punches it along the ground to deep point for a single.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off, Sanju Samson looks to run it down to third man but misses.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Angling in, on a good length, outside off, the ball straightens a bit after pitching. Left alone by Sanju Samson.
23.1 overs (2 Runs) Fraction short and shaping away, wide outside off, Sanju Samson frees his arms and cuts it well wide of deep point for a couple of runs.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Gives air once again, full and outside off, Sanju Samson strokes the ball to long off and collects a single.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Drifts on the pads, on a full length, Hardik Pandya presents a straight bat and knocks it down to long off and rotates the strike.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Floated up, around off, Sanju Samson looks to access the off side. Mishits it down to long off for a single.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Keeps it full again, on off, Sanju Samson gets behind the line and blocks it out.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Pushed through, full on middle, Hardik Pandya lunges forward and works it wide of cover for a single.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, turning away, on off, Sanju Samson makes room and plays it down to long off for a single.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Goes short again does Joseph, down leg, Sanju Samson gets inside the line and helps it down to fine leg. Keeps the strike with a single.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Lands it on middle, on a good length, Sanju Samson tucks it off his pads to mid-wicket.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Sharp bumper! Bends his back and bowls it into the wicket, at 142 kph, around off, Sanju Samson looks to fend this one on the off side. Gets his gloves out of the way at the last moment and lets the ball go.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Angling into the pads, on a good length, Hardik Pandya clips it down to fine leg for a single.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Banged in short this time, outside off, Hardik Pandya sways away and lets the ball pass.
21.1 overs (2 Runs) Honing in at the pads, on a full length, Hardik Pandya presents a straight bat and drives it wide of mid on. Yannic Cariah gets down and gets fingertips to the ball. Slows down the pace of the ball and the batters collect two.
Alzarri Joseph (4-0-23-0) switches ends now.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Googly this time, full, on off, Sanju Samson blocks it out solidly off the front foot.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Drops it short and on middle, sharp turn on offer, Hardik Pandya hangs back and steers it wide of backward point for a single.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Full and turning away, on off, Hardik Pandya gets forward and guides it towards backward point.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Gives the ball air yet again, on off, Sanju Samson presses forward and pushes it down to long off. Gets across for a single.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Floated up, on middle, Hardik Pandya drives it down to long off and gets off the mark with one.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a flighted delivery, full outside off, Sanju Samson knocks it down to long off and opens his account with a single.
Match Reports
